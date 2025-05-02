Garmin Forerunner 165 $200 $250 Save $50 Garmin's Forerunner 165 smartwatch was purpose-built for running and features a vivid 1.2-inch AMOLED display. The watch is available in four different colors, with turquoise and lilac being bolder options next to their more traditional black and white counterparts. There's even a variant with extra storage for your music, giving you several options to tailor the fitness tracker to your specific routine. $200 at Garmin $200 at Best Buy $200 at Amazon

One of Garmin's more affordable fitness trackers is made incredibly appealing with this deal. The Forerunner 165 is seeing a hefty discount across retailers, as it's currently marked down to $200. That's a $50 savings from its regular price of $250, and it's also the best price the Garmin Forerunner 165 has ever seen. If you're in the market for a smartwatch and don't want to break the bank, this is one of the best smartwatch deals to pounce on right now.

Why you should buy the Garmin Forerunner 165