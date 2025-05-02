Garmin Forerunner 165
Garmin's Forerunner 165 smartwatch was purpose-built for running and features a vivid 1.2-inch AMOLED display. The watch is available in four different colors, with turquoise and lilac being bolder options next to their more traditional black and white counterparts. There's even a variant with extra storage for your music, giving you several options to tailor the fitness tracker to your specific routine.
One of Garmin's more affordable fitness trackers is made incredibly appealing with this deal. The Forerunner 165 is seeing a hefty discount across retailers, as it's currently marked down to $200. That's a $50 savings from its regular price of $250, and it's also the best price the Garmin Forerunner 165 has ever seen. If you're in the market for a smartwatch and don't want to break the bank, this is one of the best smartwatch deals to pounce on right now.
