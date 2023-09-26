Source: Amazon KYY Portable Monitor Clip coupon to save an extra $15 $84 $220 Save $136 Achieving productivity on the go won't be a problem if you have this portable monitor in tow. It boasts a 15.6-inch display with 1080p resolution and HDR support, multiple ports to accommodate a wide range of devices, and built-in speakers. With the clipped coupon, you can take it home for just $84. $84 at Amazon

We love laptops and Chromebooks for their portability, but sometimes, even the best ones fall short in terms of display size. While you can easily hook your computer up to an external monitor and call it a day, doing so is counterintuitive, especially if you want to stay productive on the go. Connecting to a portable monitor is your best bet, and right now, you can get your hands on the KYY 15.6-inch portable monitor for just $84, thanks to a clipped coupon deal.

Why the KYY portable monitor is worth your money

Investing in this monitor means you have an extra 15.6-inch display within reach whenever you find the need to expand your portable setup. It boasts an impressive 1080p resolution and HDR support, meaning it can render vibrant colors to allow for more immersive browsing, streaming, and gaming. It may even be decent enough to do some light editing work on Photoshop.

It's lightweight enough to tote around anywhere, clocking in at only 0.3 inches and 1.7 pounds. It's also compatible with a wide range of devices, thanks to its two USB-C ports and mini HDMI port. While laptops are the more obvious use case for this monitor, you can hook it up to a wider range of devices, including your smartphone, tablet, and gaming console. Two speakers are also built-in, ready for blasting tunes when you don't have a portable speaker, but a 3.5mm headphone jack is also available if you want to use your earphones.

This monitor is also modular in the sense that it works in both landscape and portrait mode. Use it as an extra screen when you're pitching to your boss, or a gaming monitor when playing a game of Overcooked on Nintendo Switch with a pal. Alternatively, you can mirror whatever is on the connected device to the monitor, or even use it as your main screen if you wish. It's got an accompanying smart cover that doubles as a stand, too, with two grooves at the base to adjust the viewing angle to a comfortable level.

If you want a portable monitor you can whip out at any time, you won't go wrong with this one. At only $84 with the clipped coupon, its value is tough to beat.