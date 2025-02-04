While Amazon's Kindle lineup tends to get all the attention, Kobo delivers some of the best e-readers you can buy, with the brand's Clara BW being our top pick for 2024/25. Of course, there's always going to be a matter of preference, but there's also one other factor that can sway consumers, and that's price.

With that said, it appears that three Kobo models are now getting price increases, with the change being spotted by The eBook Reader (via The Verge). While not a substantial increase, the $10 price difference could cause some buyers to look elsewhere when shopping for an e-reader, maybe even looking at entirely new devices like tablets.

A slight price bump could make all the difference

According to the report, going forward, the Kobo Clara BW, Clara Colour, and Libra Colour will now cost $10 more for those in the US and Canada. Furthermore, the price increase will also expand to other regions as well.

What comes as a shock is that this isn't the first time that Kobo has raised prices on its devices. The previous increase occurred back in January 2023, which means the brand has upped prices twice in just three years.

As far as pricing goes, the Kobo Clara BW now costs $139.99, while the Clara Colour comes in at $159.99, along with the Libra Colour, which will jump up to $229.99. As far as why these increases are coming now is anyone's guess.

But The Verge does state that these increases aren't the fault of any new tariffs that have been imposed. The good news is that we loved all of these Kobo e-readers when we reviewed them. And while there is a $10 increase in price, they are still solid products at the end of the day.

Most managed to score top marks in their respective reviews, and we even have three different Kobo models as some of the best e-readers that you can buy in 2025. So, if you've been thinking about buying a Kindle or want to check out an alternative, the Kobo lineup is defintely worth taking a look.