Earlier this year, Kobo rocked the e-reader world when it simultaneously released a trio of new e-readers. Two of those devices, the Kobo Libra Colour and the Kobo Clara Colour, were the lowest-priced color e-readers the market had ever seen. But the Kobo Clara BW, the third device, tends to get lost in all the hype for its colorful siblings.

The Clara line has been around since 2018 and the only significant change over the years has been in the screen. The original Clara HD had the first Carta screens. The Clara 2E had the upgraded Carta 1200 screen. And with the release of the Clara BW, the screen was upgraded to Carta 1300. Kobo has also changed the processor with each generation, but each one has had a 1GHz clock speed, so that tends to get overlooked. Given that the Clara BW is a very minimal upgrade from its previous incarnation, how does it hold up, and is it worth investing in?

The Kobo Clara BW is essentially the same device as the Clara 2E except for a newer CPU and the latest E Ink Carta 1300 display with enhanced contrast and response time. Still, why fix what isn't broken? The Clara is a reliable 6-inch e-reader.

High-contrast screen

Responsive yet subtle front light Cons 512MB or RAM makes it freeze up if it thinks about too much

Page-turn buttons, please $130 at Amazon $130 at Kobo

Price, availability, and specs

The Kobo Clara BW is available from Rakuten and Amazon for $130. You can also pick up three covers for the Clara BW: a clear plastic case($20 Rakuten, $22 Amazon), a basic Cobalt Blue folio sleep cover ($20 Rakuten, $22 Amazon), and a folio sleep cover with an origami stand that’s available in Black, Candy Pink, Cayenne Red, and Misty Green ($30, Rakuten and Amazon). There are also several cases available from third-party sellers.

When it comes to specs, the Clara BW sits right at the baseline for just about everything and hasn’t changed much over the years. It has a 6-inch screen with 300ppi pixel density and 1448×1072 resolution, just like the 2E.

It has 16GB of internal storage and a processor with a 1GHz clock speed and 512MB of memory, just like the 2E (although the BW uses a MediaTek chip, not a Freescale like the 2E). The battery is 1500mAh, like the 2E, and it weighs 174 grams, just 3 grams heavier than the 2E. Other than the Carta 1300 screen, it’s basically the same device.



What’s good about the Kobo Clara BW?

Size matters

The Clara BW is a small device, and in my estimation, that’s mostly a good thing. For one thing, I love that the Clara BW fits into my pocket. Not the pockets on my skinny jeans obviously, but it fits in the pockets of my shorts with no problem. That means that it’s much easier to travel with compared to even the marginally larger Kobo Libra 2.

Despite the small size, Kobo has a great reader bundled with all of its devices. So, things like the typeface and font sizes are super easy to control. There are also lots of ways to customize the displayed information.

Personally, I like to see page counts on my top and bottom margins (pages in current chapter on top, pages in book on bottom), but you can also opt to display the percentage read, estimated time remaining, or nothing at all. I also really like the dark mode for nighttime reading, but unfortunately, there’s no dark mode for the Kobo’s UI.