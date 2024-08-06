Kobo Clara BW $110 $130 Save $20 The Kobo Clara BW may not offer a color screen like the company's other offerings, but what gives this unit an edge is that it offers a Carta 1300 E Ink screen that is currently the fastest with the best contrast, hands down. $110 at Amazon $110 at kobo

There is no shortage of awesome e-readers to choose from, even when only considering the big three (Amazon, B&N, and Kobo), but Kobo is currently ahead of the curve thanks to its recent introduction of a couple of color units. But I'm not here to talk about color, nope, I'm here because the best black and white screen used in e-readers today is available in the Kobo Clara BW, which is currently on sale for $20 off.

What's great about the Kobo Clara BW?

Twenty dollars may not sound like a monumental savings, but what it is, is a decent sale on a recent release, a release that just so happens to pack a Carta 1300 screen. For those of you unfamiliar with E Ink's screen tech, the 1300 is the latest in a long line of E Ink screens, which means it is top of the line when it comes to things like contrast and speed. E Ink isn't known for fast refreshing, but the Carta 1300 is the fastest yet, improving on the 1200 Amazon currently packs in the latest Kindle Paperwhite model.

The thing to understand here is that I'm a huge fan of all things E Ink and e-reading, to the point I've spent years testing the tech, which means I have no shortage of devices on hand. And yet, I went out of my way to order the new Kobo Clara BW during this recent sale. I don't necessarily need a new e-reader, not at all, and yet I demand the best tech, so the second I caught wind of a sale on the Clara BW, I jumped without giving it a second thought; the Carta 1300 has been calling me.

And really, this is my advice today: if you are like me and demand the best of the best, even when it comes to things like affordable e-readers from the big three, Kobo is currently way out in front of the competition with the Carta 1300 packed in the Clara BW, which is why I personally recommend picking one up while it's $20 off.