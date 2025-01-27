Summary Kiwi Browser's development has ended, and the app has been removed from the Play Store.

Kiwi's extension code has been integrated with Microsoft Edge Canary.

You can still sideload Kiwi Browser, but it's recommended to move on to alternatives like Edge, Vivaldi, or Firefox.

The last time we heard about the Chromium-based Kiwi Browser was back in 2020 when it went open source. It wasn't the first to bring extension support to a mobile browser, but having access to a Chromium-based browser with extension support was still a novelty at the time that allowed the app to stand out as one of the better options. Well, a recent post on Reddit relayed what was revealed on the developer's Discord; Kiwi's development has ended, with the app removed from the Play Store as it is now archived.

The good news is that Kiwi's closure isn't a complete loss of work, as the browser's extension code has been integrated with Microsoft Edge Canary, a positive note on what is otherwise sad news for a long-running internet browser on Android. There is a specific way to get these installed on Edge, so make sure to follow the instructions provided in the Reddit post below if you'd like to bring your favorite Kiwi extensions over to Edge Canary.

You can still sideload the Kiwi Browser if you need to

But the clock is ticking

Of course, just because development has ended doesn't mean the Kiwi browser won't work if you sideload the app, which is why the developer recommends picking up the APK from the app's GitHub page rather than third parties to ensure your safety (APKMirror is always a trusted and safe alternative). Then again, there is no telling when an Android update will inevitably break the app, so you may be better off moving on now instead of waiting for the unavoidable, with Edge, Vivaldi, and Firefox recommended by the developer as alternatives.

So yes, it's sad to see one of Android's older browsers throw in the towel, but at the very least, one of the best things about the Kiwi Browser will live on with the recent extension integration with Edge Canary, which you can install by clicking on the widget below if you're looking to get started moving your extensions over.