Source: Amazon Anker 525 Charging Station $46 $66 Save $20 With four USB ports across the front — two USB-A and two USB-C and three AC outlets hiding in back, this pint-sized power station will consolidate your myriad of chargers and tidy up the wall adapters for the price of pizza night with the kids. It also includes surge protection, for those of us who live near storm-prone areas. $46 at Amazon

How many pocketable phone chargers do you have sitting at your desk right now? How about in the living room where everyone is charging phones and tablets during movie night? Do yourself a favor and take a look here. This charging station may look underwhelming at first glance, but this tiny titan of power might fight precisely into your low-battery life. The Anker 525 Charging Station provides up to 65W of power to your gear, be it one laptop, two tablets, or two phones, an e-reader, and your glorious Galaxy Watch.

And because it can double as a pint-sized power strip for other electronics on your desk or table, it's the perfect way to clean up your spaces before your mother-in-law complains about how messy the nightstand in the guest room looks and be ready when she forgot her charger...again. This compact charging station is within a few dollars of its lowest price ever, but only for the next few days.

Why you should use a Charging Station rather than individual chargers

Half of the promise for USB-C and USB Power Delivery was that we'd be able to get away from everything needing its own particular charger brick — and move from a million proprietary cables to just keeping a handful of the best USB-C cables. However, many of us are still stuck in the habit of grabbing single-port or dual-port chargers and then needing two or three of them at our desks to keep everything charged: our laptop or Chromebook, tablet or trusty e-reader, our wireless earbuds and headphones, a smartwatch that we can throw on to top off during that extra-boring staff meeting,

A charging station like the Anker 525 offers the flexibility of Power Delivery's wide power output levels to charge everything from your tiniest wireless earbuds to your biggest laptops with the same cables and ports, and for devices that still need USB-A — like that otherwise fabulous fitness tracker charging cable that refuses to go USB-C — you still have a couple USB-A ports to fall back on. Of course, not everything can be run on USB power, and that's where the AC plugs on the back come into play.

Having three standard wall plugs at hand means that this compact charging station can replace that ugly old power strip sitting at the back of your desk — well, so long as you don't have three monitors, two docks, a PC, a modem, a router, six Chromebooks, and five phones to keep alive like me. And if 65W is a little too slow for your Macbook Pro, you can plug your original Apple charger (or a more compact and flexibile PPS charger) into the back and leave the 65W to your wife's iPhone, your kid's iPad, and everyone's earbuds and watches.

While Black Friday is on the horizon, the Anker 525 is within $5 of its lowest price ever and has only seen a couple deals this year, so now is the perfect time to buy. According to Anker's website, this sale will only last another three days, so don't sleep on it.