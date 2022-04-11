Square Enix held a 20th-anniversary event for Kingdom Hearts over the weekend and subsequently released a trailer for three games. The first trailer is for Kingdom Hearts Uχ Dark Road, which will be concluding its story this year, and the third trailer reveals Kingdom Hearts 4 is in the works, a mainline entry. These are fine announcements on their own, but the second trailer is why we're here, teasing an all-new mobile game in the franchise, known as Kingdom Hearts: Missing Link. Details are incredibly light, though it looks like an action RPG, and should be entering into closed beta testing in select regions this year.

The above 20th-anniversary announcement trailer contains all three videos, but if you're looking exclusively for the Kingdom Hearts: Missing Link, it starts at the 1:54 mark (and concludes at 4:04). You can clearly see that you'll adventure through an open overworld with visible bad guys, where you'll dive into battles that appear to be real-time. While it's hard to get a read on these mechanics since there is no UI in the video, at the very least, it looks like you can run up the sides of buildings, which sounds like a fun way to traverse the map.

The trailer for Kingdom Hearts: Missing Link confirms the game is coming to Android and iOS, and since English text is available in the trailer, I'd expect it to come West at some point. Of course, it's way too early for a firm release date, though we know the game will enter into closed beta testing in select regions sometime in 2022. So until more news trickles out, enjoy the above trailer and the new website.

Atari's latest puzzler is a return to form, now available on Android

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author