None of the amazing e-readers on the market are locked down as tightly as the Kindle. Kobo comes close, but adding third-party software to your Libra Colour is a breeze compared to what you'll do to add third-party software on your Kindle. Here are the four straightforward but intimidating steps to jailbreak your Kindle.
The Kindle Paperwhite (2024) feels stale and lacks polish
Amazon needs better quality control, yesterday
1
How to install the WinterBreak jailbreak
Let's get to that sweet filesystem
The first step of the jailbreaking process opens up Kindle's file system so that new programs can be added to it, programs that Amazon hasn't vetted. Here's how:
-
Download the WinterBreak package. It comes in a .tar.gz file, which you'll decompress (we recommend using 7-Zip).
This is a .tar file within a .gz file, so you may have to decompress the .gz file to access the .tar file, which you will then decompress.
-
Put your Kindle in airplane mode and plug it into your PC.
-
Copy the files you decompressed to the root drive of your Kindle.
-
After that's done, eject the Kindle from your computer.
- Restart your Kindle.
-
When it powers back up, go to the Kindle Store by tapping the shopping cart next to the search bar at the top of the UI.
- You are prompted to turn airplane mode off. Tap Yes.
-
Tap the WinterBreak icon when it appears.