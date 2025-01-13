None of the amazing e-readers on the market are locked down as tightly as the Kindle. Kobo comes close, but adding third-party software to your Libra Colour is a breeze compared to what you'll do to add third-party software on your Kindle. Here are the four straightforward but intimidating steps to jailbreak your Kindle.

How to install the WinterBreak jailbreak

Let's get to that sweet filesystem

The first step of the jailbreaking process opens up Kindle's file system so that new programs can be added to it, programs that Amazon hasn't vetted. Here's how: