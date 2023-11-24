Amazon Kindle Unlimited Kindle Unlimited lets you enjoy a big library of ebooks, audiobooks, and magazines for a flat monthly fee of $12. This Black Friday, you can get a taste of the service for three months for the price of just $1. $1 for 3 months at Amazon

If you just got yourself a great Kindle ereader during Black Friday this year, you may already be wondering which books to read on it. Amazon’s library-style Kindle Unlimited service might just be the answer to get you started. The service normally costs $12 per month, but for the next few days, Amazon is offering Kindle Unlimited for just $1 for the first three months.

Kindle Unlimited is similar to a library in that it lets you borrow books from a selection of available titles, but it’s more flexible. You can borrow up to 20 books at a time, and there are no return dates or late fees if you want to spend more time on a given title. The service also includes a selection of thousands of audiobooks as well as subscriptions to magazines like People, Prevention, Food Network, and Consumer Reports.

Why you should get Kindle Unlimited this Black Friday

If you’re an avid reader, Kindle Unlimited is already a great deal at its regular $12 per month price. The service gives you instant and unlimited access to a catalog consisting of more than four million books, ranging across all genres, including nonfiction. It includes new bestsellers, old favorites, and all the classics you’ve never had the time to read. Ebook pricing varies greatly, but on average, you may not have to read much more than one to three novels a month to get your money’s worth — not to mention the audiobooks and magazines included in the price.

Source: Amazon

If you’re unsure that you read enough to make the full price work for you, the Kindle Unlimited Black Friday deal should make it easy for you to decide. At just $1 for three months, it’s practically an extended free trial that you can use to gauge if you read and listen enough to make the subscription worth it for you. Normally, Kindle Unlimited offers only one month as a fully free trial. If you find that it’s not for you in these first three months, you can cancel at any time without penalties. The membership will stay active until the next billing date in that case.

Even if you don’t have a Kindle, you can still take advantage of Kindle Unlimited. The service is available wherever you can install the Kindle app, whether on your phone, tablet, laptop, or your Android-based ebook reader (like some excellent options from Boox).