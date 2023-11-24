Amazon Kindle Scribe
$240 $340 Save $100
The Kindle Scribe is more appealing than ever at $240, $100 off the retail price, an absolute steal. It's the only Kindle with a large 10.2-inch screen, and it comes with a pen so you can easily annotate your digital documents. Paired with the best e-book store in the world, you have a recipe for success at this sale price.
Plenty of great tablet deals are going on this Black Friday, and while the Kindle Scribe has gone on sale a few times since its release, it's never as low as $240, which is $100 off the retail price. But we aren't here just for good prices, are we? Of course not. So, the real question is whether the Kindle Scribe is worth the sale price. Short answer: it is, and for quite a few reasons.
First and foremost, Amazon hasn't sold a large-screen Kindle since the Kindle DX, which was fully discontinued in 2013. So, for anyone who has wanted a Kindle that is more in tune for reading magazines and manga or anything else that excels on larger screens, the Scribe is
the first option we've had in years
. Plus, it comes with pen support, with a pen in the box, so you can easily annotate as you read.So not only is the price great at $240, but the tech itself stands well on its own, especially if you're
looking for a Kindle e-reader with the largest screen
. And with a large screen comes room for a large battery, which means the battery life is the best you'll find in the Kindle lineup. So, what was once an item diehard e-book enthusiasts could splurge on, the Kindle Scribe is finally much more affordable during today's Black Friday sale. It's the perfect time to test the waters.
Why the Kindle Scribe is worth purchasing this Black Friday
First, the Scribe is the only Kindle offering a 10.2-inch screen. So, if you wanted to go big with your next e-reader, up until today, you had to pay a premium to snap up a Scribe. While the Kindle Scribe may not be the perfect Kindle for everyone, since it is large and in charge, it's not the device you'll grab to read in bed. It's also pretty large if all you read are text novels. But, if you're a manga fiend, enjoy taking notes while using an e-reader, or have always wanted a low-power device to draw with, the Kindle Scribe hits all these marks and then some, today for $100 less than retail.A pen comes in the box, and you can upgrade to the Premium Pen that nets you a shortcut button and eraser built in. Taking notes works perfectly fine, though the files you can annotate have to be sent to the device in a certain way. So the software can feel a little unrealized at the moment, though Amazon has been hard at work updating the Scribe since its release last year, like the improved notebook management that rolled out in the last two weeks.Amazon is clearly keen to grow the Scribe platform with its dedication to bringing new features and fixes over the last year. So not only can you pick up a slick e-reader today that's connected to the best e-book store around, but you can rest easy that Amazon is offering long-term support when it comes to its software. These are things you'll be hard-pressed to find on competing platforms.Suffice it to say, Amazon often saves some of the
best Black Friday doorbusters
for its own gear, and this year, the Amazon Scribe is one of the best e-reader sales you're likely to grab. This boils down to the Kindle Scribe being one of the best e-readers out there today. It may not be perfect,
but what e-reader is
? At the very least, you know you're buying into a product that is well-supported by Amazon with increasing updates. Not too shabby for $240.