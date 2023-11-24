Amazon Kindle Scribe $240 $340 Save $100 The Kindle Scribe is more appealing than ever at $240, $100 off the retail price, an absolute steal. It's the only Kindle with a large 10.2-inch screen, and it comes with a pen so you can easily annotate your digital documents. Paired with the best e-book store in the world, you have a recipe for success at this sale price. $240 at Amazon

Plenty of great tablet deals are going on this Black Friday, and while the Kindle Scribe has gone on sale a few times since its release, it's never as low as $240, which is $100 off the retail price. But we aren't here just for good prices, are we? Of course not. So, the real question is whether the Kindle Scribe is worth the sale price. Short answer: it is, and for quite a few reasons.