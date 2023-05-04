Source: Amazon Amazon Kindle Scribe 16GB, Basic Pen $283 $340 Save $57 This awesome Amazon Kindle model was released in 2022, and it's been slow to get a proper discount. With an MSRP that starts at $340, it's nice to see the Kindle Scribe down to $283, even if the deal is only available for Amazon Prime members. All configurations are 17% off right now. The Kindle Scribe allows users to read thousands of books, make handwritten notes, and more. $283 at Amazon

The Amazon Kindle Scribe e-reader has been out for a few months, and we enjoyed quite a few of its features. With a 10.2-inch E Ink screen, you can use this Kindle version for manga and comic books a lot more comfortably than any of the previous models. You can get the Kindle Scribe in three storage options — 16GB, 32GB, and 64GB — so you'll have to figure out just how much space you actually need for all your e-books, files, and comics.

This model starts at $340, which is a tad expensive, especially when considering just how affordable other Kindle versions are, but if you're an Amazon Prime member, you can get the best prices we've seen thus far. Here's how much the discounted versions cost:

16GB Kindle Scribe + Pen: $307 (save $63)

(save $63) 32GB Kindle Scribe + Pen: $325 (save $65)

(save $65) 64GB Kindle Scribe + Pen: $350 (save $70)

What you'll love about the Amazon Kindle Scribe

We have to admit that this exclusive-for-Prime-members deal is giving us early Prime Day vibes. We're yet to know exactly when the 2023 Prime Day event will take place, but we're keeping our ear to the ground. Regardless of whichever Kindle Scribe model you have your eyes on, you should remember to activate your Prime account before making the purchase to get the best price.

Since the current 17% discount alleviates some of our concerns about the high price of this device, we can't help but rave about how great reading manga and comic books feels on the Kindle Scribe. The battery guarantees some 12 weeks of usage if you only read for about half an hour every day, which is absolutely fantastic and on par with the battery life of other Kindle models.

While it works great for taking notes, cross-device syncing isn't yet where it should be, especially considering there are plenty of e-readers with note-taking capabilities on the market that can handle it better. Thankfully, that's nothing software updates can't fix, so go ahead and check out this Prime-exclusive deal for the new Kindle Scribe.