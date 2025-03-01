As an avid reader and note-taker, I'm always burdened with lugging around a bag with tons of extra junk. Instead of carrying around books, pens, and a notebook, having all of those in one place seemed like a dream come true, especially for my aching shoulders. That's what the first-gen Kindle Scribe did for me. It severely cut down on my baggage so I could read, take notes, all in one convenient device. While it's a decent enough device, I was hoping that the new Kindle Scribe (2024) would correct the shortcomings of its predecessor. With a bright new design and a fancy new pen, the new Scribe does offer little improvements, but I'm not sure it's enough.

Kindle Scribe (2024) 7.5 / 10 The Kindle Scribe (2024) is a step up from the original Scribe, with an improved pen and notebook experience. With additional features like note margins, annotations, and AI notebook tools, it's a decent e-reader option, but a bit pricey for what you get. Pros & Cons Bright new color

Premium new pen

AI tools that can actually be useful

Great for manga Ghosting is a bit of a problem

The white framing was a choice

You can't take notes on all books

It can't multi-task

Price, availability, and specifications

The Kindle Scribe (2024) is available on Amazon in Tungsten and Metallic Jade. The Tungsten Scribe has 16GB, 32GB, and 64GB storage options, starting at $400. The Metallic Jade Kindle Scribe is only available in the 64GB option for $450. The Kindle Scribe (2024) comes with a matching pen, extra pen tips, and a USB-C charging cable.

Specifications Resolution 300 ppi Storage 16 GB, 32 GB, or 64 GB Screen Size 10.2" Audio Bluetooth Supported formats Kindle Format 8 (AZW3), Kindle (AZW), TXT, PDF, unprotected MOBI, PRC natively; PDF, DOCX, DOC, HTML, EPUB, TXT, RTF, JPEG, GIF, PNG, BMP through conversion; Audible audio format (AAX) Battery 12-13 weeks Size 7.7" x 9" x 0.22" Weight 433g Connectivity Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Color Tungsten and Metallic Jade Ports USB-C Buttons Power Expand

What I liked about the Kindle Scribe (2024)

Better pen and great for terrible handwriting