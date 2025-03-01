As an avid reader and note-taker, I'm always burdened with lugging around a bag with tons of extra junk. Instead of carrying around books, pens, and a notebook, having all of those in one place seemed like a dream come true, especially for my aching shoulders. That's what the first-gen Kindle Scribe did for me. It severely cut down on my baggage so I could read, take notes, all in one convenient device. While it's a decent enough device, I was hoping that the new Kindle Scribe (2024) would correct the shortcomings of its predecessor. With a bright new design and a fancy new pen, the new Scribe does offer little improvements, but I'm not sure it's enough.

Kindle Scribe (2024) on white background
Kindle Scribe (2024)
7.5 / 10

The Kindle Scribe (2024) is a step up from the original Scribe, with an improved pen and notebook experience. With additional features like note margins, annotations, and AI notebook tools, it's a decent e-reader option, but a bit pricey for what you get. 

Pros & Cons
  • Bright new color
  • Premium new pen
  • AI tools that can actually be useful
  • Great for manga
  • Ghosting is a bit of a problem
  • The white framing was a choice
  • You can't take notes on all books
  • It can't multi-task
  • Expensive for minimal upgrades
$450 at Amazon

Price, availability, and specifications

Kindle Scribe (2024) on a shelf with books and a succulent

The Kindle Scribe (2024) is available on Amazon in Tungsten and Metallic Jade. The Tungsten Scribe has 16GB, 32GB, and 64GB storage options, starting at $400. The Metallic Jade Kindle Scribe is only available in the 64GB option for $450. The Kindle Scribe (2024) comes with a matching pen, extra pen tips, and a USB-C charging cable.

What I liked about the Kindle Scribe (2024)

Better pen and great for terrible handwriting