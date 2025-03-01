As an avid reader and note-taker, I'm always burdened with lugging around a bag with tons of extra junk. Instead of carrying around books, pens, and a notebook, having all of those in one place seemed like a dream come true, especially for my aching shoulders. That's what the first-gen Kindle Scribe did for me. It severely cut down on my baggage so I could read, take notes, all in one convenient device. While it's a decent enough device, I was hoping that the new Kindle Scribe (2024) would correct the shortcomings of its predecessor. With a bright new design and a fancy new pen, the new Scribe does offer little improvements, but I'm not sure it's enough.
Kindle Scribe (2024)
The Kindle Scribe (2024) is a step up from the original Scribe, with an improved pen and notebook experience. With additional features like note margins, annotations, and AI notebook tools, it's a decent e-reader option, but a bit pricey for what you get.
- Bright new color
- Premium new pen
- AI tools that can actually be useful
- Great for manga
- Ghosting is a bit of a problem
- The white framing was a choice
- You can't take notes on all books
- It can't multi-task
- Expensive for minimal upgrades
Price, availability, and specifications
The Kindle Scribe (2024) is available on Amazon in Tungsten and Metallic Jade. The Tungsten Scribe has 16GB, 32GB, and 64GB storage options, starting at $400. The Metallic Jade Kindle Scribe is only available in the 64GB option for $450. The Kindle Scribe (2024) comes with a matching pen, extra pen tips, and a USB-C charging cable.
Specifications
- Resolution
- 300 ppi
- Storage
- 16 GB, 32 GB, or 64 GB
- Screen Size
- 10.2"
- Audio
- Bluetooth
- Supported formats
- Kindle Format 8 (AZW3), Kindle (AZW), TXT, PDF, unprotected MOBI, PRC natively; PDF, DOCX, DOC, HTML, EPUB, TXT, RTF, JPEG, GIF, PNG, BMP through conversion; Audible audio format (AAX)
- Battery
- 12-13 weeks
- Size
- 7.7" x 9" x 0.22"
- Weight
- 433g
- Connectivity
- Wi-Fi, Bluetooth
- Color
- Tungsten and Metallic Jade
- Ports
- USB-C
- Buttons
- Power