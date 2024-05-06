Amazon Kindle Scribe $240 $340 Save $100 The Kindle Scribe is Amazon's largest device, making it a great choice if you enjoy manga, magazines, and comic books. Beyond how well it reads larger image-based formats, it's also an excellent note-taking device. So whether you are looking to annotate, read, or draw, the Scribe is more than capable, especially when it's on sale. $240 at Amazon $280 at Best Buy

When it comes to e-readers, more options are popping up all the time. Competition is a good thing for consumers, and that couldn't be more true today with Amazon's Kindle Scribe on sale for $100 off. Amazon is currently listing the sale as a limited-time deal, so there is no telling how long the discount will last. Best Buy is also offering a similar sale, and there appears to be no timeframe offered in the land of yellow and blue. Between the two storefronts, every model of the Kindle Scribe is on sale today at some very big discounts, so make sure you don't miss out.

Why you should buy the Kindle Scribe

The Kindle Scribe hit the e-reader scene at a low roar but has, over time, ramped up to something much more competitive as Amazon has continually updated it with new features for ease of use. While there are some very competitive note-taking devices out there, the Scribe holds its own, especially when you can grab one at a discount. Both Amazon and Best Buy have sales running today, where you can grab the 16GB and 32GB models at 28% off on Amazon, about $100 off each. And Best Buy has you covered for the 64GB model at $115 off the $420 retail price. So, no matter how you slice it, you can snag a sweet sale on any Kindle Scribe model between these two storefronts.

The thing to remember is that Amazon has its sale listed as a limited-time deal, and having looked into this, I've found mention of similar sales dating back a month, somewhat sporadically. So there is no telling how long the sale will last, though the fact Best Buy offers both the 32GB and 64GB on sale without any limited moniker has me hopeful the sales will last as long as the stock does, so could last for days or weeks seeing that there is already a month-long history of similar pricing wavering in and out.

So, if you've been waiting for the Kindle Scribe's price to come down to impulse buy range, I'd say we are getting pretty close with today's sales. Having reviewed the device personally, I can say it is a competent e-reader that is excellent for consuming manga, with note-taking that has grown better and easier to use as Amazon has been updating the software this whole time. All in all, at $240, the Kindle Scribe is priced right for what you get in return: a large e-reader that's great for consuming books and comics, backed by Amazon's excellent e-book store. Not too shabby.