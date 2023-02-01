The Kindle Paperwhite is the mid-range e-book reader from Amazon, a rather popular device thanks to its flush 6.8-inch screen, even frontlighting, and comfortable size. Our review says as much; it's an impressive little e-reader. But to date, there's only been one color available for the fifth-generation Paperwhite. Starting today, both Denim and Agave Green colors will be available for the 16GB Paperwhite as well as the 32GB Signature Edition. But that's not all; Amazon is also launching a matching Agave Green leather case (with no need to launch a Denim cover, as it already exists).

As you can see in the images above, there are two new colors for the Kindle Paperwhite line going on sale today, Agave Green and Denim. Amazon has created a new Agave Green case out of leather to go with the new Agave Green Kindle Paperwhite. The 16GB Paperwhite will still retail for $150, with the 32GB Signature Edition still retailing for $190. So the prices aren't changing if you're looking to pick up one of the two new colors, though there's a chance the colors sell quickly, so it's recommended to grab one while you can. The same goes for the new Agave Green case, which will retail at the same price as the others at $35, which will surely wind up as one of the Paperwhite's best cases.

All in all, it's not surprising to see Amazon launch some new colors, as the 4th generation Paperwhite offered four before it was replaced with the latest model. While it would be nice to see Amazon launch these products with color options available from the jump, late is better than never. So if you've been looking to add a splash of color to your e-reading adventures, Amazon's got your back with some fresh gear.