Amazon's Kindle e-readers dominate the space, and with good reason. Amazon offers an enormous selection of books to purchase digitally, and its Kindles are affordable, durable, and simple to use. The Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition is one of our favorites, and for Prime Day, it's down to $135, marking a $55 discount and a new low price.

The Paperwhite Signature Edition has a lot to offer. It's an upgraded version of the 11th-generation Paperwhite, which itself comes with a refreshed design and USB-C charging. In addition to those benefits, the Signature Edition has extra storage space — 32 gigs rather than eight — and wireless charging support. There's really not much more you could ask for in an e-reader. At a sale price of $135, the Signature Edition is only five bucks more expensive than the base model normally is.

The standard 11th-gen Paperwhite is on sale, too, for $85. Unless you really want wireless charging, it's worth a look; eight gigabytes of storage space might sound small, but most books have file sizes measured in the low megabytes, so you can still carry a bunch of them at once. The 32-gigabyte Kindle Oasis is also discounted: you can get it for $195, which is an $85 discount. It's got physical buttons for turning pages, a feature some users love. Bear in mind it cgarges with microUSB, however.

Looking for something to do more than read on? Amazon's Fire tablets are on sale, too, starting at just $45 for the Fire HD 8.

If you decide to grab a Fire tablet, be sure to install the Play Store to get access to all the apps you're used to from other Android devices.