It's hard out there for many people right now, which makes a life-improving deal even easier to recommend. The newest Kindle Paperwhite is one of my favorite gadgets of the past year, and not necessarily for the reasons you'd think. Yes, it's a very good e-reader, and finally ships with USB-C along with an improved e-ink display, water resistance, and optional wireless charging on the Signature Edition.

But, when I got it in late 2021, its portability and ease of use finally got me reading regularly again, hurtling through the back catalog of novels and memoirs that I'd been unable to justify giving time to since the beginning of the pandemic.

Buy Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (8GB) — $45 off for Prime Day

$95 at Amazon

Normally, the Kindle Paperwhite sells for around $140, though you can generally catch it in some degree of sale for most of the year. But during Prime Day, it's down to its lowest price ever at $95 — though you can get it even lower if you decide to trade in an older e-reader.

For this price you get 8GB of storage, lockscreen ads, and three months of free Kindle Unlimited, but you can spend a bit more to get 32GB of storage, no ads, and wireless charging with the Signature Edition, which may be worth the extra $40.

Buy Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition (32GB) — $55 off for Prime Day

$135 at Amazon

One thing I'll admit, because it's just you and me here: I actually "downgraded" to the Kindle Paperwhite from the Oasis, which is actually a more comfortable e-reader, for one reason: a USB-C port. I hate having to plug anything into a Micro-USB port these days — I've thrown away most of my cords — so finally having an e-reader with a universal charging port is worth the price of admission.