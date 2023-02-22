Source: Amazon Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Kids $115 $170 Save $55 The new Kindle Paperwhite Kids has 16GB of storage space for all your kid's books, comics, and whatever else they want to read. The e-reader comes with several options for a cover, and all look pretty awesome. For a limited time, the Paperwhite Kids is $55 off, making it the perfect time to get it. $115 at Best Buy

For a limited time, Best Buy is slashing the price on the 2022 Kindle Paperwhite Kids so you can get the 16GB option for just $115. If you'd rather get the 2021 version with only 8GB of storage space, you can get that one too, but it's $105 at Best Buy and Amazon, and it makes more sense to just shell out an extra $10 for double the storage space.

Why you should get the Kindle Paperwhite Kids right now

The Kindle Paperwhite Kids is one of our favorite Kindle devices for many reasons. Not only is it likely to get your kids to read more since it looks nice, but it's also going to be easy on their eyes thanks to the Paperwhite's screen technology. There are no distractions on this device, so they can only use the Kindle to read their books. Battery life is also excellent, as you'll only need to plug this one in every ten weeks or so.

Plus, since this is a device meant for kids and kids tend to drop things a lot, this Kindle Paperwhite model also comes with a two-year guarantee. Basically, if it breaks for any reason, you'll get sent a replacement. The device has an IPX8 waterproof rating, and it can survive dips in the pool or even the ocean, even though the feature is not as efficient against seawater.

Your purchase also comes with a 1-year subscription to Amazon Kids+, which provides access to thousands of books, as well as games, videos, and apps kids can use on a tablet. If you want to renew your subscription once the free year is up, it will cost you $8 per month. Now, as mentioned, this Kindle Paperwhite Kids deal is only available for a limited time over at Best Buy, so you should definitely hurry if you want to get one and maybe convince your kids to read more.