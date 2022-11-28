Source: Amazon Kindle Paperwhite $100 $150 Save $50 The Kindle Paperwhite is the middle child, but still a top performer when it comes to reading e-books, thanks to its clear 6.8-inch E Ink display, warm lighting, and 16GB of storage. This way, with the highly-portable Kindle Paperwhite, you can keep all of your favorite e-books in one place at arm's length at all times. Buy at Amazon

As a lover of all things to do with e-reading, I have more than a few Kindles in my house, but the one model that gets the most use is easily my Kindle Paperwhite. Not only is the 6.8-inch E Ink display perfect for reading novels, but the device remains portable enough that you can easily carry it around the house and office. Since warm lighting is included, reading in bed isn't as irritating as it once was.

Plus, the whole thing is waterproof, great for all you bathtub readers out there and the outdoorsy types that enjoy waterfronts and the rain. No matter how you slice it, the Kindle Paperwhite is an impressive little e-reader any day of the week. The 16GB model is on sale today as one of the best Cyber Monday deals, which means you can save $50 off the retail price, bringing the $150 e-reader down to $100. That happens to be the launch price of the newest base Kindle. So why not spend that cash on a more powerful model while you can?

Why is this $100 Amazon Kindle Paperwhite a good deal?

By gosh, I'm glad you asked. First and foremost, you'll save $50, which is nothing to sneeze at when you can pick up a Kindle Paperwhite for a cool $100. Beyond the awesome savings, you'll get 16GB of storage, 8GB more than the base Paperwhite, so you're doubling your storage, essentially, which means you can fit twice as many e-books.

Having extra storage is also handy for those that love audiobooks. After all, Amazon owns Audible, which means audiobooks are available on the Kindle Paperwhite. Still, since audiobooks tend to be rather large files (at least compared to a typical e-book), the extra storage is a boon for those that would like to listen to more than one audiobook at a time.

But if you're not sold on the extra storage and the $50 savings, perhaps the Amazon Kindle storefront will convince you. ePub files may be an open standard, but thanks to Amazon's efforts with its proprietary formats, you can rest assured that most e-books sold through the Kindle store offer some of the best formatting.

Unlike ePubs, which may or may not look great on the screen thanks to all kinds of formatting errors, most of Amazon's e-books look fantastic, pleasing the editor in me. Not even Kobo offers as many titles formatted so professionally, thanks to Amazon using the formats that it controls. This isn't great if you're not a fan of DRM since your purchases will remain on Kindle's servers (unless you're handy with DRM-stripping tools). If you've been waiting to pick up a new Kindle Paperwhite, today's a great day to jump in for $100.