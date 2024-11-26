The Kindle brand is so well known at this point that it comes with expectations. When you think of Kindle, you think of quality, as Amazon has consistently offered some of the best e-readers on the market and the best e-book store. This is a powerful combo, so you know you're getting a great product. But a good reputation can be dangerous because it's easy to coast, allowing things to grow stale fast. So, a company that was once an innovator in the E Ink scene can be old news.

That's how I feel about the Paperwhite and the Paperwhite Signature Edition I'm reviewing today. The technology is growing stale, and worse, quality control seems to be slipping, if my unit and current reviews are anything to go by. So, for the very first time, I'm feeling unimpressed with the new Paperwhite and what it brings to the table. While there is still plenty here to like overall, such as the larger screen and crisper text, it feels like Amazon isn't innovating. Sure, this isn't uniquely an Amazon issue; many companies appear to be apathetic. But the Kindle Paperwhite and Signature Edition still suffer because of it.

Price, availability, and specs

Amazon, of course, is the primary store where you can pick up a Paperwhite and its pricier Signature Edition, with the base Paperwhite retailing for $160 and the Signature Edition and its extra storage retailing for $200. Best Buy also carries both devices at the same price. So, whether you want to order online or walk into a brick-and-mortar store, there are some options at your disposal.

What's really nice is that Amazon seems to have finally figured out that consumers like colorful tech. There are three appealing hues to choose from this year, including Metallic Black, Metallic Jade, and Metallic Raspberry. I'd love to see more color options in the future.

Specifications Resolution 1,264x1,680 (300 ppi) Storage 16GB Screen Size 7 inches Processor Mediatek dual-core 1GHz Audio Bluetooth Supported formats Kindle Format 8 (AZW3), Kindle (AZW), TXT, PDF, unprotected MOBI and PRC Size 5” x 7” x 0.3” (127.6 x 176.7 x 7.8 mm) Weight 7.5 oz (214g) Connectivity Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Front light Yes IP rating IPX8 Color Black, Jade, Rasberry Ports USB-C Buttons Power Expand

What's good about the Kindle Paperwhite (2024)

New larger and sharper display with faster page turns

You tend to know what to expect when you buy a Paperwhite or its Signature Edition. Little has changed over many generations beyond the screen itself, which isn't necessarily a bad thing. Each new model brings faster screen transitions and crisper text, which certainly holds true for the Kindle Paperwhite (2024), and this year we also get a bump in screen size, from 6.8 inches to a full 7 inches.

The new Carta 1300 screen is why we get the crispest text with slightly better contrast, and faster page turns, even when each page is fully refreshed on each turn. These are all welcome upgrades to a tried and true form factor and are typically the reason I update my Paperwhite each generation.

Seeing that I was sent the Signature Edition for this review, I would be remiss not to mention the included wireless charging unique to the edition. As a matter of fact, the base Paperwhite clocks in at a cheaper price of $160, missing out on the extra storage and wireless charging of the Signature Edition.

Out of all of my devices, I find wireless charging is plenty handy for reading devices like the Paperwhite, so the extra expense is worth it. I can easily plop the reader down on the charger to pick it back up later for my next session; it's super convenient if you happen to read in bed at night, keeping the charger on the end table. No fuss, no muss, with no cords to mess with every time I want to pick my Kindle up for a quick read.

You also get 32GB storage with the Signature Edition (instead of the 16GB the base Paperwhite nets you). While you have to pay more for this, the extra room comes in handy (like in the previous Paperwhite Signature Edition) if you read a lot of manga or listen to a lot of audiobooks. At the new 7 inches available for both Paperwhite models, the screen is just big enough to read most manga without having to zoom, and thanks to the better contrast of the Carta 1300, images are sharper than they have ever been on any other E Ink screen.