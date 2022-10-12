Amazon's electronics are known for their streamlined, user-friendly approach, and its Kindle e-reader lineup supports that reputation well. The higher-tier Kindles, especially, look and feel like premium devices, with helpful touches like a wide array of LED lights and automatic dimming to ensure eye comfort. It usually costs quite a bit to get your hands on a high-end e-reader, but Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale offers the perfect opportunity to jump into the world of e-books at a reasonable price.

The Oasis has been at or near the top of the Kindle range for years. Its high resolution, adjustable color temperature, and 25 backlight LEDs make it a pleasure to look at. The sleek, professional-feeling case is easy and comfortable to hold, and it's rated IPX8 for complete waterproofing, so you can safely use it on the beach or in the bathtub without worry. This particular bundle includes a premium fabric cover that's also resistant to water damage. The 7-inch screen is significantly bigger than the base model; some users say it's just big enough to enjoy a lot of graphic novels. Now that it's bundled for just $190 at Amazon, it's worth considering if you don't own an e-reader or want to upgrade from a standard Kindle.

The Oasis is a great deal right now, but it's not the only one. If you don't plan on spending all evening, every day, reading ebooks, you might be willing to sacrifice a few of those backlight LEDs and a couple tenths of an inch of screen space. In that case, the standard edition Kindle Paperwhite is worth considering, as it costs about $60 less. This Prime Early Access bundle also includes a nice fabric cover and a dependable USB charger. Speaking of USB, the Paperwhite is the first Kindle to offer convenient, durable, and fast USB-C charging. And if plain, old black isn't exactly your cup of tea, you can choose from a deep blue and lavender-colored fabric cover.

