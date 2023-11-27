If you're a reader who can't justify the expense of a tablet, (even with all the tablet deals out there) e-readers are where it's at. I've loved e-readers since I got my first taste with a Nook 1st Edition. From there, I quickly moved to Amazon to play with Kindles, and then onto competing devices as I explored the bounds of the tech. It's why I review E Ink devices at an Android site (thankfully, Boox squared that circle, bringing Android to E Ink).

Sure, plenty of competitors are out there putting up some excellent tech, but the Kindle's ease of use remains its most relevant selling point. You can gift your grandparents a Kindle, and they will more than likely understand how to use it. Kindles are that simple. But when there is a range of devices to pick from, how do you know which suits your needs if you've never used one? That's where I come in; I've picked out the three best Kindle sales for Cyber Monday that are easily worth your time and money. Let's dig in.

Amazon Kindle (2022) $80 $100 Save $20 The base Amazon Kindle (2022) is the perfect entry-level e-reader. It's incredibly affordable, small enough to carry around, and reads well in the dark. It's the perfect companion for anyone who constantly has their nose in a book. $80 at Amazon $80 at Best Buy

When it comes to E Ink e-readers like the Kindle line, one of the most important features is contrast, something you'll rarely see mentioned. And that's because every layer added to an E Ink screen, like a Wacom layer or a flush glass screen layer, contrast takes a hit. So, the less between you and the actual E Ink screen, the better as far as contrast is concerned. This is why I absolutely love my base Kindle. Not only was my review glowing because I dig the form factor and simple design, but the 2022 base Kindle has the best contrast compared to its more expensive brethren, hands down.

Today, you can get the Kindle at its cheapest, $80, which is 20% off the $100 retail price. At this price, you can buy everyone in your family a device; they are almost disposable at this price point. This translates to a beater, a device you can toss around and not care what happens to it. Considering the entire point means it's meant for reading, it's nice to be able to carry the sucker anywhere and not stress about breaking it, at least not like you would if you were carrying around a much more expensive Scribe or Oasis. The base Kindle is my everywhere device; it's the perfect size (the smallest Kindle with a 6-inch screen) and readability at an excellent price, now made even better during this Cyber Monday sale.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition $140 $190 Save $50 The Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition offers a few extras you won't find in the regular Paperwhite. You get more storage with 32GB, allowing for more e-books and audiobooks. You also get wireless charging, and when combined with water resistance, the Paperwhite Signature Edition is one of the best pick-up-and-go Kindles in the lineup. $140 at Amazon $140 at Best Buy

I'd skip the regular Kindle Paperwhite and jump directly to the Paperwhite Signature Edition if you are looking to step things up with a larger screen, more storage, and a better resolution for crisper text. This is another device I've reviewed and personally used in my years covering e-readers, which is why I'm recommending it. The flush screen is much more dust-resistant than the indented screen found in the base Kindle model, and since the whole thing offers a waterproof resistance rating of IPX8, you can read in the tub or by the pool without worry. So, where the base Kindle is so cheap you won't mind if it breaks, the Paperwhite Signature Edition is much more bulletproof to carry anywhere and everywhere. Heck, this sucker has wireless charging built-in, which means you can ditch the USB cable if you really want to simplify things.

Of course, with the bigger screen at 6.8 inches, the bigger battery, the integrated Bluetooth, and the wireless charging, the Paperwhite Signature Edition typically retails for $190, which is not cheap for a Kindle. During Cyber Monday, you can pick one up for $140, which is $50 off. At this price, the wireless charging and extra storage are no longer extravagances but reasonable upgrades. So, if the base Kindle is a little too basic for your needs, the Paperwhite Signature Edition should be more your speed.

Amazon Kindle Scribe $240 $340 Save $100 The Kindle Scribe is a 10.2-inch monster that is at its best displaying manga and taking notes. It's also great for regular-text e-books, but it excels as a niche but purpose-driven device for taking notes, doodling, drawing graphs, and displaying large pages of manga and magazines. $240 at Amazon $280 at Best Buy

The Kindle Scribe deal is so good we've covered it in a separate post. But I would be remiss if I didn't mention it here, as I gush about my favorite Kindles. Yes, at the standard retail price of $340, the Kindle Scribe is what I would call too expensive. But, at $100 off, things change drastically. At this price, the Kindle Scribe beats the competition. We already know Amazon offers the best selection of e-books in the business; that's a given, but having that library accessible on a large-and-in-charge 10.2-inch screen is something special. Not only can you finally read manga at a proper size that doesn't require zooming tiny text bubbles, but you can also dip into scholastic works and take notes in these documents. The included pen ensures this is a breeze, though if you want to add third-party files from school or work, things grow a little more complicated.

The Kindle Scribe isn't perfect. Its software is a little underbaked, though Amazon has been hard at work bringing updates for the last year. Still, the Kindle Scribe is a niche device. It's not the first you'll grab to read in bed, but it sure is the first you'll grab to crack open the latest manga release. And at $240, a once extravagant purchase for a dedicated manga reader that doubles as a sketchpad and note-taking device is now in the realm of reality for the majority. If you love playing with e-readers and have been waiting to pick up a Scribe, Cyber Monday is the day you should make the jump. I know I sure love using mine as the manga fiend I am.