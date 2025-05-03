My impression of Amazon's Kindle launch last October was that the product lineup felt rushed. With reports that the Colorsoft had yellow banding at the bottom of the screen, my impression was validated. When I reviewed the new Kindle Paperwhite (2024), I noticed that it also had the yellow banding on the bottom portion of the screen.

After digging through Amazon's customer reviews, I found I wasn't the only one who noticed similar defects affecting multiple Kindle devices, despite the Paperwhite and Colorsoft using two different screens. The Colorsoft's banding isn't as bad as the Paperwhite's, perhaps thanks to the fixes Amazon claims it made "using a combination of software and display adjustments" to address the Colorsoft's banding issue.

My Colorosoft has a slightly blurry yellowish area at the bottom of its screen that impedes my enjoyment of reading digital novels and manga. Now let's dig into this review.