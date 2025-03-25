Kindle Colorsoft $225 $280 Save $55 The Colorsoft is Amazon's first foray into color E Ink devices. You can finally highlight your favorite books in multiple colors which should be great for students and will add new depth for fans of Kindle's social highlighting features. $225 at Amazon

The Kindle Colorsoft is the latest Kindle design from Amazon, which arrived this past October. It's the first Kindle to offer a color E Ink Kaleido 3 display. This means you can view your e-books in color on the 7-inch screen, like the splash pages at the start of a manga or images of food in a cookbook. While you'll have to zoom in on larger pages on the screen, like magazines and PDFs, the size ensures the device is plenty portable, which is what the Colorsoft is all about: reading your e-books on the go, and now in color.

Typically, the Kindle Colorsoft retails for $280, a sizable chunk of change for a dedicated reading device. Still, you may have noticed today is the start of Amazon's Big Spring Sale, which means there's a giant selection of discounts to choose from across Amazon, and some of the best sales you'll find during this event will be for Amazon's own products, which is why the Kindle Colorosoft is currently available for $225, the lowest price we've seen since the e-reader's release, and a tidy savings of $55 off the retail price.

What's great about the Kindle Colorsoft

The color screen, of course

Link Image

The standout feature of the Colorsoft is, of course, the color Kaleido 3 screen. Amazon has tweaked the E Ink display to work well with its software, which means dark blacks on the highest brightness settings, along with swift page turns with minimal ghosting. This way, colors won't get too washed out without clogging up the screen with remnants of previous pages.

The Kindle Colorsoft is also waterproof, ensuring you can take it anywhere, including the beach or bathtub. You can even reverse the screen from a white background to black, which is handy for reading at night without too much light coming from your screen (your partner will thank you), and it's also handy for ensuring your manga has a dark or light background, whatever you prefer. Manga shines on the device, as the 7-inch screen is just big enough for comfortably reading manga text bubbles.

You also have the option to manually adjust your lighting or let the device handle everything, to the point that it will lower and raise the screen's brightness to account for your surroundings, wherever you go.

The only caveat is that some users have reported yellow banding at the bottom of the screen of some Colorsoft devices. Amazon stipulates on the Colorsoft store page that replacements and refunds are available to anyone who receives a device with this banding. So, even if you're unlucky, Amazon says it stands behind its products and takes quality seriously.

All in all, if you've been waiting to get your hands on Amazon's first color Kindle, today's deal on the Colorosft is literally the lowest price we've ever seen for the e-reader, making for a great time to buy.