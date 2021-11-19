Black Friday is just a week away, so you know what that means: every single Amazon-branded gadget is about to be significantly discounted. The company has never met a sale it didn't like, and this year, it's kicking things off with deals on its entire lineup of Fire Tablets. Whether you're looking to buy its 7" model in bulk or shopping for the Fire HD 10 Plus, you can save up to 50% on all of its models starting today.

With prices ranging from $35 to $105, this is as good a time as any to pick up one of Amazon's tablets. While they don't hold a candle to premium offerings from Samsung or Apple, they're also much, much cheaper. If you're after the best of the bunch, it's hard to beat the Fire HD 10 Plus. It's not a great productivity machine, but for watching movies or browsing the web, it's more than capable.

Of course, every other model is below $100, making it a great time to invest in some cheaper tablets for around the house. The normal Fire HD 10 is only $75, while the Fire HD 8 and HD 8 Plus can be yours for $45 and $55, respectively. And if you're after the cheapest option available, the $35 Fire 7 makes for a great stocking stuffer. Remember, while these might not run the Play Store out of the box, it's super easy to sideload. Here's the full list of deals:

While you can expect these prices to run through Black Friday and beyond, Amazon's tablets usually sell out well before Christmas. If you're planning on grabbing one — or two, or five — make sure to buy while they're still around.

