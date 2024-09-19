Key Takeaways Smart tags are a no-brainer investment that save time and energy.

The new KeyBudz Covert Mount offers extreme protection for smart tags with its IP68 rating.

The mount is designed for Apple AirTags, but Motorola's new Moto Tags with support for Google's Find My Device network have identical dimensions to Apple's tracker.

You really can't go wrong by investing in smart tags. With these devices, gone are the days of fumbling around looking for your wallet, or worrying about leaving something behind. It's a no-brainer accessory that requires a small investment that can save you tons of time, energy, and relieve you of any eventual headaches. You can stash them in a suitcase, have them in a backpack, or even pop one into your car just in case. Best of all, they're extremely affordable and highly versatile, with most providing protection from the elements that can allow them to continue tracking even in the worst weather conditions.

Of course, while most trackers are quite durable out of the box, it's always a good idea to add another protective layer by grabbing a case or similar accessory. Now, if you're looking for something a little more extreme, KeyBudz offers a mount that can provide another level of protection. It offers an IP68 rating, and the company states that the mount can remain submerged in water for over 60 days while still holding strong. And while this mount is made for Apple's AirTags, we think it'll pair perfectly with the recently announced Moto Tag, as they share the same dimensions.

Taking your AirTag and Moto Tag to a new level

Now, the KeyBudz Covert Mount isn't just all about its IP68 rating, and also comes with an adhesive that will bond and create a permanent hold on the product, in order to keep it mounted in even the toughest situations. The brand was clear that this bond would hold even if the mount was submerged in water. And as stated before, it can last over 60 days, which, quite frankly, is impressive.

For the most part, smart tracking devices are already well protected and are pretty durable. But if you need to have that extra layer that will allow it to survive in the toughest conditions, then this KeyBudz Covert Mount looks to be a good option. While it can be used anywhere, it's clear that it will excel in conditions where a normal case won't really hold, like attached to a bike or vehicle, or to something that's constantly exposed to the elements.

And if you're worried about the smart tag popping out, don't, as the mount has a tamper-proof lid, which the brand states makes it "incredibly difficult to remove the AirTag once it's in place." So be sure you're ready to commit. With that said, the mount is now available on Amazon and the KeyBudz website with a starting price of $14.95. You can also pick up a four-pack for $34.95, which will save you a little over $6 each, coming in at $8.74 each.

The Moto Tag is not currently available on Amazon, but can be found on the Motorola website with an expected shipment date that lands in October. The smart tag comes in two colors, Starlight Blue and Sage Green, and is available as a single smart tag or can be purchased as a bundle in a 4-pack.