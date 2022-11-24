We often look to Fitbit for health-focused smartwatches and wearables. But they may not be a viable option for the asking price for newcomers. While the market is packed with the best Android smartwatches and fitness trackers, Amazfit Band 7 stands out from the rest with a long list of features and excellent battery life. Amazfit Band 7 usually retails for $50, but it's available for only $40 this Black Friday.

Amazfit Band 7

Unlike other affordable smartwatches and fitness trackers, Amazfit Band 7 sports a colorful 1.47" AMOLED display to glance over health data and notifications on the go. Thanks to a 232 mAh battery cell, you don't need to worry about charging it daily. Amazfit Band 7 promises a jaw-dropping 18-day battery life with typical usage. If you enable battery saver mode, the system extends the battery life to 28 days.

Amazfit Band supports up to 120 sports modes and third-party fitness apps for importing data like running, cycling, and yoga. And since it supports 5 ATM water resistance, you can take it for a swim without breaking a sweat. Amazfit Band 7 can also measure your heart rate, Blood oxygen, and stress level with a single tap. Finally, Amazfit completes the package with Alexa voice assistant to set alarms and control smart home devices with voice commands.

Amazfit Band 5

If you are on a tight budget and only want to test the water with new year's fitness goals, you don't necessarily need to shell out $40 on the Band 7. The company also offers an affordable alternative – Amazfit Band 5 for only $28, a healthy 30% discount over the original $40 price tag.

The long list of features includes 24/7 heart rate, blood oxygen saturation, sleep monitoring, 5 ATM water resistance, 15-day battery life, Amazon Alexa built-in, period tracking system, and more. The Band 5 is available in multiple color options to suit your style.

Amazfit products mainly focus on health and fitness, but if you prefer a traditional smartwatch, there are other Black Friday wearable deals.