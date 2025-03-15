Hidden in your Android phone's developer options is the USB debugging switch. This useful setting is designed to let Android developers send data and commands between a computer and their phone, but you can also use it to recover data when you can't use your phone's touch screen.

USB debugging can be a lifesaver if you haven't backed up critical files, but there are some risks you should be aware of when using this feature. We'll explain why you should enable USB debugging, the risks involved, and how to enable the feature.

Why you should keep USB debugging enabled

It's the safety net for valuable files

When you enable USB debugging, you can issue commands and retrieve files from your Android phone with a computer via a USB connection. Once plugged in, you don't need to interact with your phone's touch screen at all.

USB debugging means that if you break your phone's touch screen, you can still retrieve any files you have not backed up. Of course, you should always check regularly whether you are backing up your files and photos, but USB debugging is an excellent safety net if you forget to select a folder for backup.

USB debugging is also useful in the case of software bugs. If your phone freezes or becomes unresponsive, you can use USB debugging to restart it.

The risks of using USB debugging

It's easier for nefarious actors to access your phone

Unfortunately, the developer options don't explain the risks of using USB debugging. While this feature is a nifty failsafe when disaster strikes, it's also a security risk.

You do not need to unlock your phone to issue commands via USB debugging. This means that anyone with your phone and a USB cable can bypass your lock screen, then issue commands or retrieve files from your Android phone. Even if you have your phone on hand, charging it via an unfamiliar USB port can expose your device to malicious actors.

However, your Android phone has a few security features that minimize these risks. When you attempt to connect your phone to ADB, your phone will prompt you to approve this connection. So, if you plug your phone into an unfamiliar USB port, you can see if someone is trying to access your phone via ADB and deny them access.

The Android Debug Bridge (ADB) is the program that lets developers issue commands to Android devices via a computer.

This prompt cannot be approved from your phone's lock screen. So, even if a malicious actor gets access to your phone and plugs into their computer, they won't be able to connect it to ADB.

Despite these security measures, keeping ADB enabled is still riskier than leaving it off. When you have USB debugging enabled, we recommend never plugging it into a USB port. It's easy to switch it on and off, so you can quickly toggle it when you use an unfamiliar USB port. Carry a portable power bank around to minimize this risk.

How to enable USB debugging

It only takes a few minutes

Now that you're aware of the benefits and risks of USB debugging, you're ready to enable it. First, you'll need to turn on developer options on your Android phone.

Open the Settings app. Scroll down and tap About phone. Tap Software information. Close Tap Build number seven times. Close

You should receive a pop-up saying that developer mode has been enabled. Scroll down to the bottom of the Settings app to access them. Some Android phones, like Pixel phones, place their developer options in the Systems tab in the Settings app.

Open developer options Scroll down and toggle the USB debugging switch on. Toggle Disable adb authorization timeout on. Close

If you don't disable the ADB authorization timeout switch, then you will have to approve the ADB connection if you haven't connected your phone to your computer within seven days. Not toggling this switch on will make enabling USB debugging pointless for recovering data from a damaged or broken phone.

Once you have the relevant switches toggled on, you need to set up ADB on your computer and connect your phone. This is a slightly more involved process than toggling USB debugging on your phone, so follow our guide on installing and using ADB on Windows, Max, Linux, Android, and Chromebooks.

Should you use wireless adb debugging?

Wireless debugging is exactly what it sounds like. It lets you issue commands to your Android phone over a wireless connection rather than a wired one. However, for the purposes of recovering data from a damaged or broken Android phone, we don't recommend using it. It's less secure than USB debugging, with no major benefits.

Use USB debugging to recover data from a broken or damaged phone

USB debugging is a useful method of recovering data, as long as you're aware of the security risks. However, the best way to avoid losing valuable files and data on your phone is to ensure they're regularly backed up.