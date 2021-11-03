If you're like me, checking your phone's remaining battery life is a constant habit. What you might now know, however, is how easy it is to add some zing to this mundane activity. Energy Ring just added support for Google's latest flagships, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, implimenting a colorful battery display in just a few simple steps.

This popular app adds a colorful ring on the perimeter of your punch-hole camera, which visually depicts how much battery you have left. The ring is complete when it's fully charged, and as you use your phone throughout the day, it slowly depletes over time. It's a nifty hack that's both useful and visually delightful.

Even better is how you can customize the ring to change color depending on the percentage slots you define. For instance, these are the brackets I have set: Green (61%-100%), Yellow (31%-60%), and Red (0%-30%). There's even a unique animation when you charge the phone.

You can still try out the app if you don't own a Pixel 6. Energy Ring also recently introduced support for the Pixel 5a, the Z Flip3, and the Z Fold3 and works with several other Motorola, OnePlus, Samsung, and Google phones. Get your hands on it from the Play Store or grab it from APK Mirror.

