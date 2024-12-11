Your changes have been saved Follow Followed Follow with Notifications Follow Unfollow TP-Link Kasa HS300 $35 $50 Save $15 The HS300 Smart Power Strip is a versatile solution for powering and remotely managing multiple devices in a single room. It has six individually controlled smart outlets, three USB ports, and ETL certification for added peace of mind. Just be sure to clip the on-page coupon to get the full discount. $35 at Amazon

Smart plugs are the oft-forgotten accessory of the smart home category. They aren't flashy like big-screened smart displays or motion-sensing doorbell cameras, but they can add some automation to your current lights and appliances for a fraction of the price. Kasa's HS300 smart strip is a great example of the efficiency of the space. It's a six-outlet smart power strip that gives you control of and power for six different devices, and it's on sale right now for just $35.

Why you should buy the Kasa Smart Plug Power Strip

Honestly, if you're already shopping for a surge protector, the Kasa is an easy choice. At its core, it’s an ETL-certified surge protector designed to safeguard your devices from sudden power surges. On top of that, it offers smart plug functionality, and with the current discount, it’s likely not much pricier than other mid-range surge protectors you might be considering. As mentioned earlier, you get six outlets that can each be individually controlled, along with three USB ports for added charging convenience.

The control features are accessed via the Kasa Smart app or your preferred smart home platform. Kasa is compatible with both Alexa and Google Home—no hub required—allowing you to use voice commands through your favorite smart speaker to control your appliances remotely. You can also monitor energy consumption for each connected device, set schedules to turn devices on or off at specific times, and double-check that everything is off when you leave for work or vacation.

While we’re talking about six individual smart plugs, remember that it’s still a power strip, so all connected devices need to be in the same room. The office is a great fit for the Kasa, as is a den or living room with multimedia equipment. It’s also perfect for holiday decorations like tree lights and Christmas villages. Whatever your setup, the Kasa can handle it—and if you act quickly, it can do so for just $35. Just don’t forget to clip the on-page $5 coupon before checking out.