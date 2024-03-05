TP-Link Kasa HS300 $45 $80 Save $35 The Kasa HS300 Smart Power Strip is the ultimate accessory for anyone looking to power and remotely control multiple lights or appliances in the same room. It has 6 individually controlled smart outlets, 3 USB ports, and it's ETL-certified to protect from power surges. $45 at Amazon

Smart plugs are awesome accessories that enable you to remotely control your non-smart lights and appliances. They are typically inexpensive, super easy to set up, and work with a variety of smart home platforms. Perhaps the only downside to smart plugs is that you can only use one—maybe two if you get the miniature models—per outlet, as they can be rather chunky, making it tough for home offices or entertainment areas where you would want to control multiple devices. That's where the Kasa Smart Power Strip comes into play. It features 6 individually controlled smart outlets, it works with both Alexa and Google Assistant, and right now you can pick one up for just $44.

Why you should buy the Kasa Smart Plug Power Strip

There are two big reasons you should consider buying this Kasa power strip right now: the aforementioned ability to control 6 different devices, and the current sale price. Simple math tells us that at $44, each of the 6 smart outlets is only costing you about $7.33 a pop, which is a heck of a deal. Try to buy each smart plug individually, or even in packs of 2 or 4, and you'll find that price is tough to beat. Add in the additional 3 USB charging outlets, and the surge protection capabilities, and it's really not hard to see the value here.

Each smart outlet can be used to remotely turn a light or appliance on and off, monitor its energy usage, or programmed to turn off and on at certain times of the day. You can do these things with the Kasa smartphone app, or, since the Power Strip is compatible with both Alexa and Google, you can use voice commands. That means you can say things like "Alexa, turn on the lights," or "Alexa, turn the fan off." Just imagine how handy this would be during the holidays, allowing you to effortlessly control hundreds of strands of lights.

Whether you're going to take advantage of all 6 smart plugs, or you only need one or two, but could use another ETL-certified surge protector, the Kasa Smart Plug Power Strip is a solid deal at $45. Take advantage of it at this price while you can.