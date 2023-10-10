There's no need to rush out and replace all your electronics just to add Wi-Fi connectivity and remote access to the devices you already have. A good smart plug can turn any "dumb" device smart, and TP-Link's Kasa makes some of the best, which is why we're so pleased to see them discounted during Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale.

If you want to remotely control or voice-activate lighting, fans, or even a coffee maker, one of these can help. They're also great for keeping tabs on electronics when you're away from home, to minimize energy usage. If you've been on the fence about whether smart home technology is right for you, a smart plug is the perfect introduction.

Kasa Outdoor Smart Plug EP40

Smart home devices aren't limited to just inside the house. The EP40 outdoor smart plug features an IP64 rating, which means it's impervious to dust and protected from water splashes (but not strong jets or complete submersion). And since it operates reliably from subzero temperatures all the way to 122F, it's suitable for use through all the seasons in most regions. It's compatible with Alexa- and Google-based smart homes, and supports IFTTT programming for custom scheduling and integration with other smart devices.

You control each plug independently, at a total of 15 amps combined. Not only is it built like a tank, each plug also has a cover to ensure safety when you're only using one side. And don't worry about its wireless range, either, as the powerful 2.4GHz Wi-Fi radio inside can communicate with routers hundreds of feet away. Even non-tech-savvy users report that the app's easy to use, and there's a two-year warranty included for peace of mind.

Kasa Smart Plug EP10

Also called the Smart Plug Mini, the EP10 is Kasa's most compact plug, and the best for fitting into tight spaces without protruding much or blocking adjacent outlets. It's the easiest way to add voice control and automated scheduling to small appliances around the house, and uses 2.4GHz Wi-Fi to connect to your home wireless network.

Unlike our highlighted deal, it's not suitable for outdoor use, but it's still great for keeping an eye on appliance usage whether you're at home or not. And since this four-pack's discounted to a hair over $5 per plug, there's no excuse not to pick it up and turn four of your currently "dumb" appliances smart.

Kasa Smart Plug HS103

You won't have to worry about compatibility issues with the Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Plug Lite, which supports both the Google and Alexa ecosystems and can add smarts to a huge variety of devices. It won't get in the way of other outlets on a standard wall plug, and setup is as easy as opening the app, pushing the button, and approving the connection.

Said app, by the way, continues to get high marks from techies and average folks alike, with an intuitive interface, convenient device labeling, and handy records of uptime and downtime. There are few better ways to develop a budding smart home, and the Prime Day deal on this three-pack makes it hard to pass up.