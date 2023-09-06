Whether you're full in on smart home controls, or just looking to wise up on your energy usage, using the best smart home plugs is key to ensuring intuitive use and proper energy saving. Not all smart plugs are created equal, and while most will offer the basic voice control, other options like Kasa offer a bit more with added features like scheduling and energy monitoring. These features are huge for homeowners looking to cut down on energy bills, letting you manage when and how long your appliances are on — whether you're at home or not.

But prices on these smart home accessories can vary, and even the better options can run up in price quite quickly. However, Amazon is running a few deals this week that cuts up to 45% off the price of select Kasa smart plugs and power strips. It's a great opportunity for those looking to do some home upgrading for cheap, with deals on basic smart plugs for as low as $20 and power strips for less than $30.

Kasa smart plug deals

Source: Amazon Kasa Smart Plug Power Strip HS300 $43 $80 Save $37 With six outlets and three USB-A ports, the Kasa HS300 is a smart power strip that features surge protection, energy monitoring, and of course, voice control capabilities if you sync up with the right smart assistant. At just over 45% off, the price is hard to beat if you want a good, safe, and smart powerstrip for your home. $43 at Amazon

Source: Kasa Kasa HS103P4 Power Plug 4-Pack $25 $30 Save $5 Turn basically any power outlet into a smart outlet with Kasa HS103 smart plugs. This four-pack is perfect for upgrading smaller rooms, letting you sync up and control each plugged-in device via your preferred voice assistant. It's a solid deal at $5 off. $25 at Amazon

TP-Link Kasa KP303 Smart Strip $24 $30 Save $6 Basically the half version of the HS300, the KP303 surge protector features three outlets and tw USB-A ports. It's an excellent addition to computer desks, offering smart yet protected power for your personal devices. For a little over $5 off, it's a worthy buy if you need a compact power strip. $24 at Amazon

Source: Kasa Kasa HS103P3 Smart Plug 3-Pack $20 $25 Save $5 The three pack of Kasa HS103 smart plugs is also getting a $5 discount over at Amazon, offering a much better price point for theses intuitive smart plugs. It's also the second-lowest price the three pack has been at since late last year. $20 at Amazon

Source: Kasa Kasa Outdoor Smart Dimmer Plug KP405 $19 $30 Save $11 A great plug for setting mood lighting on the patio or in the backyard, the KP405 is IP64 water and dust resistant, as well as fire retardant, to withstand the elements. Used with your favorite smart assistant, or manually, you can dim compatible lights. It's one of the better deals available, taking just over $10 off for a limited time. $19 at Amazon

Something to note, some of these are at their lowest prices since earlier this year. While it may not seem like huge discounts for some, the value they offer — especially since a few are multi packs — is hard to beat. However, if these prices aren't quite what you're hoping for, you may luck out when the rumored Prime Day 2023 Part 2, or the much more real and highly anticipated Black Friday sales, arrive later this year.