Smart lighting is one of the easiest and most effective ways to start setting up a smart home. Smart bulbs are not only easy to configure and use, but they can also drive down energy costs over time, saving you money in the long run. Whether you’re looking for light bulbs that change color to suit your mood or to integrate with your favorite digital assistant for voice commands, Kasa light bulbs cover both bases pretty easily.

TP-Link launched Kasa Smart in 2015 with the intention of becoming a leading smart home brand, and it hasn’t failed. Since then, it’s developed great smart Wi-Fi plugs, switches, security systems, and lights.

We think the company tops the list of best smart lighting brands for 2023 in terms of the best value for money. It recently updated its lighting lineup to become even more impressive at low costs. The already-affordable Kasa bulbs are even cheaper now with a handful of options for sale at Amazon. These deals start as low as $10 for a single bulb and go up to $28 for a set of four bulbs.

The new Kasa smart bulb, which typically retails for $15, is now down to $10. This bulb can connect directly to your home’s Wi-Fi network, so there’s no need for a separate hub. It’s compatible with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, allowing you to adjust the color and brightness of the bulb with simple voice commands.

It's also certified to drive down energy consumption with a standby power that’s less than 0.2 watts. Kasa designed the ultra-low standby mode since the bulb is technically “always on.”

There's no shortage of color options either. With over 16 million colors to choose from, you can easily set the mood to decorate your spaces for any occasion. Even if you like just white lighting, you can tune the bulb to be as warm or cool as you like. Expansive dimming allows you to adjust the light between 10 lumens and 800 lumens, offering a soft glow during the evening or brighter lights in the morning.

The new bulb isn’t the only thing on sale at Amazon; there are other noteworthy products to check out as well. That includes a four-pack of the new Kasa bulbs, new dimmable smart Wi-Fi light bulbs, and a new smart light strip.

There hasn't been a better time to get up-to-date smart home lighting for unbeatable prices.