Source: Amazon Kasa HS300 $47 $80 Save $33 The Kasa Smart Plug Power Strip is an excellent solution for office desks, nightstands, and other areas where there's a concentration of electronics. It features six individually controlled smart outlets with energy monitoring, three USB ports, and it's a great deal at this price. $47 at Amazon

The Kasa HS300 Smart Power Strip is one of our favorite smart plugs you can get right now. It features 6 independent smart outlets, which can all be controlled via voice commands, 3 USB ports for keeping all of your mobile devices and accessories charged, and ETL-certified surge protection, meaning it will keep all of your electronics safe during storms and random power surges. It's typically a bit pricey, as far as smart plugs go, but it's easy to recommend at the discounted price of just $47.

Why you should buy the Kasa HS300 Smart Power Strip

If you have more than one lamp or other electronic plugged into the same wall or outlet, you would likely benefit from this Kasa Power Strip. Standard smart plugs are usually bulky enough that it's hard to fit two into the same wall unit, but the HS300 gives you 6 smart plugs (and 3 USB ports), and only takes up a single outlet. It's perfect for under an office desk, behind a nightstand, or automating your holiday lights. Essentially, anything you plug into the power strip — lamps, fans, lights, etc. — becomes a smart device, capable of performing on command.

Connecting the Kasa is super simple. You don't need a special hub or anything, just the Power Strip itself, a Wi-Fi connection, and the Kasa smartphone app. Once connected, you'll be able to turn plugged-in devices off and on with a single tap, monitor how much energy each one is using, and even program schedules that will turn devices off and on at preset times and dates. Use it in the bedroom to turn on all of your lights at 8:00 a.m. to help you wake up, or in the living room to turn lamps and small appliances off and on while you're on vacation to keep would-be intruders at bay. Add in support for Alexa, Google Assistant, and IFTTT, and you can unlock even more possibilities.

Despite getting ever cheaper and easier to use, there still seems to be a stigma with smart home accessories that they are overly-complicated or otherwise inaccessible. This is just not the case anymore, and the Kasa Smart Power Strip is a great example of that. Grab one (or more) on sale while you can, and don't just plug it in — get plugged-in to the new world of smart home devices.