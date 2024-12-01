Kasa HS103P4 Power Plug 4-Pack $20 $30 Save $10 This 4-pack of smart plugs makes it easy to upgrade some of your basic electronics, adding smart features that otherwise wouldn't be available. Grab this 4-pack bundle for just $5. $20 at Amazon

Being able to control your electronic devices without touching them is a pretty big deal. Whether that's through an app, using your voice, or even just having things on a schedule —it can make a huge difference and impact when everything is set and working like magic. Now, new smart devices can be pretty pricey, and sometimes you may even have some older devices that can't be upgraded.

But if you're looking for a solution that's both functional and affordable, smart plugs are going to be right up your alley. Not only are they easy to use, but they are extremely practical. You just plug in your existing electronic device and then you'll be able to control it using an app or your voice. And if that sounds like something that's going to work for you, we recommend grabbing this Kasa smart plug 4-pack that's now just $20 — or $5 each — during Cyber Monday.

What's great about the Kasa smart plugs?

It's really that easy. You just plug a Kasa smart plug into a wall and then plug in the device you want to control. Once that's complete, you'll have control of the outlet, being able to turn it on and off using an app or your voice. You can even set schedules, adding a new world of automation when needed.

The great part about this is that it can be done in your home and while you're away. So whether you're looking to ensure you've turned off that light on vacation, or just want to turn it on to make it look like someones home, it's all possible with this Kasa smart plug.

With this bundle, you're going to get four smart plugs. And while it's normally priced at $30, it can now be had for much less, with a discount that drops it down to just $20. That means you'll be paying just $5 for each smart plug, which is an absolute steal. Just be sure to act fast because this Cyber Monday deal won't be around for long.