Behaviour Interactive was so preoccupied with whether it could, it didn't stop to think if it should

Behaviour Interactive is a developer known for its asymmetric horror game Dead by Daylight, and the studio just announced it's working on a free-to-play mobile Jurassic World game, with a fresh trailer and a website that already offers the ability to pre-register. It's called Jurassic World Primal Ops, and it will offer collection-based play where you'll capture dinosaurs to build a team. While there's still no release date, the game is expected to arrive soon, possibly in time for the release of the latest movie in the series, Jurassic World Dominion. Talk about incredible timing.

The above trailer offers a first glimpse of Jurassic World Primal Ops in action, and the game clearly looks like a mobile release, thanks to its top-down view, clunky animations, and pre-rendered backgrounds. As for gameplay, it sounds like you'll spend your time collecting dinosaurs while working towards leveling them up, all to build a team capable of tackling missions filled with real-time top-down shooting battles. Jurassic World Primal Ops looks like it's stage-based, where stages will cost stamina/currency (oops, someone forgot to cut that screen out of the trailer), a smarmy tactic to gate the content free players can experience in order to push them toward's the in-game shop.

Two currencies and a stamina system, oh boy

More or less, it would appear that Behaviour Interactive has created a typical F2P collection-based mobile game, and I sure hope there are no stolen assets this time around like there were for the content found in Behaviour Interactive's branded Westworld release sued into closure.

While there isn't much information to go on beyond the trailer and website for Jurassic World Primal Ops, the game is expected to arrive soon, more than likely timed around the release of Jurassic World Dominion, the newest movie in the series. If you're eager to learn more about Jurassic World Primal Ops in the buildup to its release, you can pre-register on the official website. You can also check out the early access Play Store listing that is currently available in the Philippines.

