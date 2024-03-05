Jurassic-2 (J2) is one of many new AI programs based on large language models (LLMs), like ChatGPT and Gemini. J2 is the brainchild of AI21 Studios and is a jack-of-all-trades large language model that provides realistic, human-like interactions. It's used to build frameworks for advanced LLM-powered AI agents with natural language processing capabilities. Jurassic-2 models are classified as general-purpose, meaning they can be trained and tuned to meet any need.

Jurassic-2 contains three models that can handle any task

Source: Pixabay

Jurassic-2 is an open source, bleeding-edge, and scalable collection of trainable models. The generative AI is arranged into a responsive three-part family composed of Large, Grande, and Jumbo models. The Jumbo model from J2 was trained on data up to mid-2022, making it one of the most up-to-date LLMs in the market. Compared to other pre-trained models, J2's Jumbo scored an 86.8% win-rate on the HELM (Highly Efficient Language Model) benchmark, surpassing many other LLMs in the market.

All variants of Jurassic-2 Foundation models have a maximum token length of up to 8192 tokens that it can support. The Jumbo and Grande models from J2 have been enhanced to incorporate zero-shot capabilities. This allows them to generate text about domains they have never seen. Two further instruction-tuned models are accessible to expand generative functionality.

On testing the models, it was clear that J2 is focused on versatility. Trained in selected fields, the multifaceted machine intelligence, virtual though it may be, can turn its artificial hands to any task. Whether it's chatbots, NPC game characters, virtual assistants, or movie scriptwriting collaborators, a flexible learning LLM can be tuned to suit that role.

J2 can be thought of as machine learning building blocks. Clients use J2 to create unique AI systems tailored to their needs and industries. After the training, they're assigned jobs, perhaps as niche application chatbots, mainstream consumer AI agents, or virtual assistants for any task. The possibilities are limitless with the blank canvas of a teachable AI prepped to learn its job in a fraction of the time humans would take.

Whether in healthcare, finance, or customer service, J2 can be trained to understand and respond to complex, application-specific queries.

Taking users from building blocks to bespoke bots

A Start Building button is highlighted at the top of the website's front page. Prospective natural language AI personas are generated after creating an account. Several pages of text box entries are filled in this section, so set aside a few minutes for some typing. Fill in your first and last names, company position, and role.

The user-case box shows common examples of an industrious Jurassic-2 LLM agent, including chatting, coding, and text analysis. The writer-oriented examples will interest would-be authors. The agent-type examples will attract business operations professionals. Imagine a J2 bot as an AI-supercharged customer support assistant. What about a company data analysis officer set on autopilot? Jurassic-2 is capable of taking on these roles.

The dashboard/admin area has a design similar to many of the new AI agent interfaces. From here, you can run a lite version of J2 and ask it questions, gain natural language contextual answers, summarize text, and perform a simple chat in multiple languages. The chat link takes you to the Playground section, where Jurassic-2 can be used with limited functionality.

There is also a focus on making the software as user-friendly as possible. A user guide dialog box takes you through the prompt box and other commonly accessed control slots. If that's not enough, a Discord group provides help under the Community button in the upper-right corner of the dashboard.

A popular Jurassic-2 graduate on display at the top of the J2 home page is Wordtune, a grammar and spelling tool that's gaining traction as a browser extension.

Jurassic-2's LLMs can be a general or specific as you like

Jurassic-2 is a three-size-fits-all scalable large language model (LLM) framework for hanging task-specific and general-purpose conversational machine personas. These AI agents are available in multiple languages, trainable, and responsive. They can also be fine-tuned to suit any application.

Jurassic-2 integrates with existing systems, providing a personalized and efficient user experience. It streamlines costs while it chats and educates your clients. This type of AI tool can provide a real-life experience for visitors to any website or business site.