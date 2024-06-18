Summary Verizon and T-Mobile Pixel users are not seeing the June 2024 Feature Drop available for download yet.

If you're eager to try the new features, you can manually install the update using tools like ADB.

Google releases updates gradually, so it's typical for major releases to take weeks to roll out to compatible Pixel phones.

Google announced the June 2024 Pixel Feature Drop on June 11. The last major Android 14 Feature Drop for Pixels packs several improvements, including adding DisplayPort support to the Pixel 8 series and bringing Gemini Nano AI to the Pixel 8 and 8a. Given the barrage of new features, most Pixel owners must be smashing the update button on their phones to download the latest build as soon as possible. Sadly, this won't help, and you would want to hold off on tapping that button for now, especially if you are on Verizon or T-Mobile's network.

Droid-Life reports that Pixel users have filled their comments section complaining about the June 2024 Pixel Feature Drop not showing up for download on their phones. Frustrated Pixel owners have also taken to Reddit to voice their complaints.

The reports are mainly from Verizon users owning the Pixel 7 or Pixel 8. The carrier has not yet updated its support page with the new build info, indicating that it has not yet certified the June build. So, your wait might extend for a few more days (or weeks).

Pixel users on T-Mobile's network are in the same boat, as the update is not showing up for download on their phones, either.

Manually install the June 2024 Feature Drop on your Pixel

Close

If you can't wait to try out the June 2024 Feature Drop, you can manually flash the build using the Android Flash Tool or ADB. You can also sideload the OTA if that's what you prefer. Remember that some of the new features need a companion app update, so even sideloading the June 2024 update won't enable them.

Another problem is that Google has only posted a global June 2024 build for compatible Pixel phones. So, you might run into some connectivity issues on T-Mobile or Verizon's network.

In its original June 11 announcement, Google says the rollout will "continue over the next few weeks." The company typically releases major updates in stages over a few weeks instead of making the build live for all compatible devices across networks and regions within a few days. And if you are not willing to take the risk, your only option is to wait for T-Mobile and Verizon to certify and release the build.