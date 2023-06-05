Today's the first Monday of June, and if you consider yourself a betting man (or woman), you may have felt that it was a reasonable assumption that Google was likely to release its latest Pixel updates today. After all, first Mondays are when we normally expect to see these patches drop, and Google even managed to whet our appetite for the Pixel Feature Drop (aka Android 13 QPR3) with some announcements late last week. With Monday upon us, June updates for Pixel phones are a (maybe not-so mysterious) no-show, but Google is still managing to throw us one small bone, with the release of the June patch for the Pixel Watch.

Like other recent Google Pixel Watch monthly updates, there is not a lot going on here, and the release notes are once again of the notoriously vague "security patches, bug fixes and improvements" variety.

Pixel Watch owners should start seeing software RWDC.230605.004 as of today, with distribution continuing over the course of roughly the next week. As always, if you're feeling impatient you can navigate to Settings > System > System updates on your Pixel Watch and start jamming away at the "Your watch is up to date" screen until the update starts cooperating.

Google's general Android Security Bulletin for June is currently available, but we're still waiting for the Pixel-specific Bulletin to be published. With all the excitement coming out of WWDC this afternoon, though, we can give Google a pass for being a little preoccupied.