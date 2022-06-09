As another month unfolds, Samsung inevitably begins to update its devices with their latest security patch. It made an early start in international markets, getting things going before the end of May. We're now seeing the first signs of the June 2022 update becoming available in the US, starting with the Verizon Galaxy A21.

There's no changelog for the update regarding the A21, at least not like what we've heard about for the Galaxy S22 series (well, at least international Exynos models). Those phones are getting a massive 1.7GB update that drastically improves camera performance — we've already observed the camera seeming snappier, with shutter lag significantly reduced.

The June update should reach more devices on different carriers soon, and we'll keep this article updated as that happens.

Galaxy A series