June is a big month for Pixel owners — at least, as long as your device is still supported. While this update marks the first time Pixel 3a and 3a XL owners will have to miss out, it also means a brand new Feature Drop is on its way to the Pixel 4 and newer phones. It might be a little less fun than all sorts of new apps and tools to play with, but June's security patch is also part of today's update, bringing all sorts of changes along with it.

We're digging through the update right now, but you can check out the complete list of changes here. Google has tweaked a lot this month, ranging from app crashes to power consumption, fingerprint sensors to Wi-Fi stability. It's worth looking at the entire list to see what's changing on your phone — after all, a lot of small changes can build up quickly.

Pixel 6 and 6 Pro owners are receiving the most fixes, a common pattern since those devices launched last year. Call artifacts, issues with standby power consumption, clicking noises appearing in captured videos, and improvements to adaptive brightness are all among the changes listed for this month. Google is also rolling out a fix for its fingerprint sensor failing to work while in a call with the always-on display is active, though that's likely not the speed bump many people hoped for.

Other changes coming to all phones include a fix for that pesky Gboard bug that blocked the keyboard from appearing in certain apps. There's a handful of UI fixes here, too, ranging from the status bar to the lock screen wallpaper.

A few months ago, security updates — specifically for the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro — seemed a little more exciting. That said, Google has worked hard to get its latest flagships up to a level of stability everyone's happy with, restoring their place as some of the best smartphones you can buy today. With under two months to go until the Pixel 6a hits store shelves, we'll have to wait to see if those Tensor chip problems are a thing of the past.

You can grab either the factory images or OTA files for manual installation from Google's website right now. Unless you're truly impatient, though, you're better off waiting for the update to arrive on your device — it should happen any minute. Alas, Pixel 3a owners, we have nothing to offer you beyond the promise of a final routine round of bug fixes arriving in July.