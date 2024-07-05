Summary The OnePlus Pad 2, Watch 2R, and Nord Buds Pro 3 are set for an international launch in Milan, Italy on July 16.

Devices may have different names internationally, such as China's OnePlus Tablet Pro being called the OnePlus Pad 2 in other markets.

The OnePlus Nord 4 is also set to be revealed, but is unlikely to come to the US.

OnePlus' recent event in China on June 27 gave us our first official look at the OnePlus Tablet Pro and the OnePlus Watch 2 for China, not to be confused with the OnePlus Watch 2 as we know it. At the time of their release, we speculated that the devices might eventually make their way to international markets, but we didn't expect that to happen so soon.

The Shenzhen, China-based company has announced that it is hosting an in-person event on July 16 in Milan, Italy, confirming that the devices that recently debuted in China are indeed going to launch internationally, albeit with different names.

Upon their initial launch in China, we speculated that the OnePlus Tablet Pro and the OnePlus Watch 2 might be called the OnePlus Pad 2 and OnePlus Watch 2R, respectively, in international markets. The speculation is now a fact, as confirmed by the company in a recent tweet.

In addition to the tablet and the watch, the company also confirmed that it will reveal the OnePlus Nord 4 and the OnePlus Nord Buds Pro 3 (try saying that three times faster) during the event. We recently saw the Nord 4 leak in an eye-catching two-tone look with green, gray, and black color options. On the other hand, not much is known about the tongue-twisting OnePlus Nord Buds Pro 3, except a MySmartPrice leak that suggests the buds will abandon its boxy case design in favor of an oval-shaped case. Users in the US can expect to get their hands on the new buds, watch, and the tablet soon, but we wouldn't hold our breath about the OnePlus Nord 4 coming here.

OnePlus' tweet says it all

OnePlus has a global X account and one specific to the US, both of which announced the upcoming event with one subtle difference. Although both accounts posted the same photo featuring the four upcoming devices, OnePlus' US account doesn't mention the Nord 4 in its tweet, as seen in the screenshot above, suggesting that the new smartphone will not be available here. Adding to that, OnePlus doesn't always sell its Nord series devices in the US, with only the Nord N30, N10, N100 and N200 making their way here. We'll know for certain if the device will be available in the US on July 16, though don't hold your breath over it.

Early bird gets the discount

The OnePlus Pad 2 is set to be a game changer in the tablet market with its Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. Although the tablet doesn't feature any design changes, its performance bump should give users more than enough reasons to pick it up. In China, the tablet is available in 'Space Gray' and 'Khaki Green' colorways, though it is unclear if the tablet will be sold in the same colors in the US. It is also currently unclear if the tablet will be available in all 8GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB, 12GB/256GB and 16GB/512GB variants. Whatever might be the case, OnePlus' upcoming Summer Launch Event should lay all doubts to rest.

If you're certain that you'll pick up a Pad 2 once it goes on sale, OnePlus' early bird coupon is the offer for you. The company is currently selling a $10 coupon on its website which will ensure a $100 discount on the Pad 2 once it goes live. Elsewhere, you can wait for the Pad 1 to be further discounted once the Pad 2 is released.