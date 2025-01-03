Your changes have been saved JSAUX 6-in-1 Multifunctional Docking Station $36.79 $46 Save $9.21 The JSAUX 6-in-1 Multifunctional Docking Station works with the ROG Ally X, ROG Ally, Steam Deck, and Legion Go, offering an easy way to output video and audio to a TV or monitor across a range of PC handhelds, and the dock even detaches from the base for easy portability. $36.79 at Amazon

When it comes to connecting your handheld gaming device to your TV, there are plenty of docks to choose from, from third parties to first. But many are purpose-built for a particular device, so if you own several handhelds, an easy connection for all is ideal but sometimes hard to find. This is why the JSAUX 6-in-1 Multifunctional Docking Station stands out; it can connect to the ROG Ally, ROG Ally X, Lenovo Legion Go, and Steam Deck. So, if you're a multi-handheld user, this is indeed the dock for you, especially now that it is on sale.

Amazon currently has the JSAUX 6-in-1 Multifunctional Docking Station on sale for 20% off if you simply click the coupon button on the product page. When you go to checkout, the $46 dock will be listed at $36.79, saving you twenty percent off the top. Not bad, especially if you're looking for a dock to pair with AP's favorite handheld of the year.

What's great about the JSAUX 6-in-1 Multifunctional Docking Station

Beyond the fact it works with four different consoles, it's also really portable. You can remove the port block from the stand, making it a convenient peripheral you can tote anywhere and still connect your handheld to a TV or monitor. It's also customizable, as there is a front area where you can display cards under a cover of plastic. Just print an image in the correct size, slap it in there, and boom, now your dock displays a slick image when your device isn't attached.

More importantly, the dock supports 4K at 120Hz HDMI output, ensuring the games you are used to playing at high frame rates in your hand can also be played on a bigger screen that supports said output. There's also a Gigabit Ethernet connection in the dock so that you can connect a hard line for your more demanding online games that require a dependable connection. You also get two USB-C ports, one of which offers PD charging, with two USB-A ports for easy compatibility.

Whether you own a ROG Ally, ROG Ally X, Steam Deck, or Lenovo Legion Go, the SAUX 6-in-1 Multifunctional Docking Station is easily one of the better options on the market, thanks to its many ports and portability, and today you can grab it on sale for $36.79, which is 20% off the retail price. So, if you've been waiting to pick up a dock for your handheld, perchance today's sale is the right time to jump. Just remember to click that coupon button on the Amazon listing, and you'll be set.