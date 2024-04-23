JSAUX 100W USB C to USB C Cable [2-Pack 6.6FT] $5 $10 Save $5 A great deal on a 2-pack bundle of 100W USB-C cables that's now down to just $5 for a limited time. $5 at Amazon

If you've been looking to upgrade your charging cables and need a reliable but cheap solution, then this 2-pack USB-C cable bundle from Jsaux is going to be right up your alley. For a limited time, you can score a great deal thanks to a fantastic discount that drops this bundle down to its lowest price yet.

The cable bundle is usually priced at $10, but can now be had for much less, coming in at just $5 for a limited time. You'll want to clip the 30% off coupon and also enter the special code "JSCC0050" to save an additional 20% off. But be sure to act fast because this deal won't last long.

What's great about these Jsaux 100W USB-C cables?

Source: Jsaux

It's hard to get excited about a cable, especially if you're used to the same ones that have been coming with your devices for the past decade or so. But charging cables have gotten much better over that same time, with some offering impressive charging speeds that can really improve the charging performance when connected to a device.

This particular cable from Jsaux is a USB-C to USB-C cable that's rated up to 100W. That means, if you have a charger that can output up to 100W, you'll be able to take full advantage of superfast charging speeds to get your devices topped up quickly. There is one thing you need to know about these cables, and that they are strictly made for charging. If you're looking for a cable that can also be used to transmit video, you'll need to look elsewhere.

In addition, Jsaux offers a fantastic warranty with its cables that spans 18 months. So if you experience some issues during that time, you can reach out to them and rely on their support. This 2-pack cable bundle is going to be a great way to improve your charging situation without breaking the bank.

In order to snag the discount, you want to clip the 30% off coupon before checking out. Then, when you're in the check-out process, you want to use the coupon code "JSCC0050" to save an additional 20% off. If you manage to do everything right, you should see the price drop to $4.99. This is an absolutely fantastic price for these cables, and if you've been meaning to by some, right now is going to be the perfect time to stock up.