Over the years, Waze has done some limited-time fun voice integrations with everyone from C-3PO to zombies. If you haven’t tried one before, the voice experiences typically replace the traditional navigation voice in your car and change up your vehicle icon. In some cases, the unique voice also offers a little commentary on your travels. Today, Waze is bringing another one of those fun integrations to users with a new Jonas Brothers driving experience.

The new driving experience is to help promote the Jonas Brothers’ new album “The Album.” Rather than just one voice guiding your journey you’ll get commentary from Kevin, Joe, and Nick while you’re on the road and yes, they’ll have some commentary to share along the way.

For instance, if there's an accident along your route, Nick will let you know and also suggest you “send positive vibes to everyone involved.” If you need to make a right turn, Kevin will tell you, and also add that if that turn is on New Jersey Route 3 you should check out the Tick Tock Diner in Clifton. And when you finally make it to your destination, Joe will quip “Nice job. We made it. People ask when we felt like we’d really ‘made it’. I’d have to say… probably this moment right now.”

Similar to some of the previous driving experiences Waze has put out there, when you choose the experience, your vehicle will also become The Jonas Brothers’ tour bus. You can activate the experience by going to the official Waze announcement page for the experience and clicking the link at the bottom of the page. You'll also need the latest version of the app.

It’s worth noting that you can change the voice within Waze to a lot of fun voices anytime, although perhaps none quite as fun as the Jonas integration. You can find options ranging from PAW Patrol to Christina Aguilera and even some zodiac-inspired voices by going to My Waze -> Settings -> Voice & Sounds -> Waze Voice.