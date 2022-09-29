In early August, Samsung launched the Android 13-based One UI 5 beta program for the Galaxy S22 series. Since then, the Korean giant has expanded the public testing to include more of its devices, including the Galaxy S21 series and, surprisingly, even the mid-range Galaxy A52. Joining the bandwagon now is Samsung's 2020 flagship, the Galaxy S20 series.

The One UI 5 beta is currently available for the Galaxy S20 lineup in Samsung's home market. Given how aggressively the company has been expanding the program, it should be available in more countries sooner than later. SamMobile reports that Samsung is only accepting registrations from users interested in trying out the beta, with the firmware not yet available for download. Nonetheless, you should join the program now, as slots are limited and usually fill up fast.

While the entire S20 lineup is eligible for the beta, Samsung has not opened the program for the Galaxy S20 BTS edition. These phones have the same internal hardware as the regular variant, so it is unclear why they cannot join the program.

If you live in South Korea and own a Galaxy S20, follow our guide on installing the One UI 5 beta on your Samsung phone to join the program. You don't need to create a backup of your data on the device. But if you decide to leave the program midway, your phone will be formatted, leading to data loss. And remember that you will be installing a beta firmware, so be ready to run into stability issues and various bugs.

Samsung's rapid testing pace indicates One UI 5 is inching close to its public release. The Galaxy S22 series should be the first in line to get the stable update, followed by other devices. Rumors suggest Galaxy S22's One UI 5 public release should be out in October, with other devices receiving the update in November.