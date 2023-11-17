JLab is fairly well-known as a maker of affordable headphones. Value doesn’t just mean affordable, though — it carries some implication that whatever you’re buying is a good value for the money, whatever its price may be. In this case, that would be the $100 price tag of the JLab Studio Pro ANC compared to the $40 of its non-ANC predecessor. That still falls comfortably within the budget price range, though, so it’s not impossible for them to still be a decent value-buy.

With surprisingly good build quality, and passable audio quality for the price, the Studio Pro ANCs honestly seem like a good experience for the price. While they may lack some in the audio department, with cut-down codec options and less-than-ideal EQ balance, none of the drawbacks is bad enough to be a dealbreaker. Where value earbuds and headphones are concerned, JLab seems to have a great handle on things.

JLab Studio Pro ANC 7.5 / 10 While the JLab Studio Pro ANC headphones won't be winning any Hi-Fi awards, their ultra-soft ear cushions and 40+ hours of listening time mean they're more than adequate for long road trips or listening to YouTube and Spotify without disturbing anyone around you. Between the decent audio and build quality for the price, they're a tempting pair of entry-level Bluetooth headphones before you even account for the titular active noise cancelation. Battery Life 45+ hours Microphones 4 Weight 222g Noise Cancellation Transparency mode, and ANC high, low, or off Foldable Yes Charging type USB-C On-ear or over-ear Over-ear Driver size 40mm Bluetooth 5 Supported codecs SBC

Even the neutral sound profile has a little distortion

Price and availability

The JLab Studio Pro ANC headphones are available at most of the retailers you’d expect, like Best Buy, Amazon, JLab’s site, and even Costco if you want to buy a hotdog while headphone shopping. With a $100 MSRP, they’re priced higher than most of the products we’ve seen from JLab, but they’ve been on sale for much less already, and are $60 on Best Buy at the time of writing.

While the non-ANC version of the JLab Studio Pros are available in fun colors, including black with JLab’s signature blue for the ear cup lining, the Studio Pro ANC model is only available in the dark gray “Graphite” colorway.

Design and fit

The JLab Studio Pro ANC headphones are a little on the smaller side, probably best suited for kids and teens, though I didn’t have any issue getting a good fit on my head, and my ears even managed to fit just inside the ear cups without rubbing.

The ear cups don’t have any swivel to them though, so they can be prone to sound leaks toward the front of the cups, and higher pressure behind the ears. Thankfully this never led to any hotspots for me, even on extended listening sessions, because the “Ultra-Plush Cloud Foam” ear cushions are marshmallow-soft.

The foam on the headband is firmer, but not as thick a cushion as I’d like. It never made the Studio Pro ANCs uncomfortable enough to take off, but I did find myself frequently readjusting them because of it.

The ear cups are attached to the band with locking fold-out hinges and adjust on a wireframe-style hanger mount that stays in place with friction. While both ear cups are dotted with the occasional mesh vent and mic hole, the controls and Type-C port are all found on the right ear cup.

In addition to a Type-A to C cable for charging, the JLab Studio Pro ANC headphones have a Type-C to 3.5mm cable for wired listening, and a soft mesh-lined carrying pouch, with the electric blue accents JLab is associated with. It’s easy enough to stow all of that in the pouch once the headphones are folded, so there’s a decent chance that it’ll see use.

All in all, nothing here feels cheap. The headband feels sturdy yet flexible, like there’s a metal band in there instead of plastic, and even the hinges feel relatively sturdy. So while it’s not a premium product, it feels pretty good for the price, and even the plastic parts feel like they’ll make it through regular daily use.

Sound & call quality

While the ear cups are undeniably soft, and the faux leather covering the cloud foam is nice and supple, the lack of any swivel on the ear cups is too much for them to compensate for, so they’re still prone to sound leaks – on my head at least. So while the Studio Pro ANCs sound better than most budget headsets I’ve tried, they don’t have the same noise isolation that even JLab’s budget earbuds have.

While noise isolation isn’t an end-all-be-all feature on headphones – I have plenty of pairs of open-back cans in my collection – it’s kind of important to have if ANC was an important enough feature that it made it into the product name. The ANC performance isn’t terrible, but it feels much closer to noise reduction than cancelation. It was always easy to tell the difference between it being off and on, but the effect was less dramatic than I’ve experienced from earbuds in this price bracket.

While it’s not exactly surprising that $100 earbuds don’t have groundbreaking active noise canceling, it’s still refreshing that JLab manages to have three EQ profiles loaded onto the Studio Pro headphones themselves. While those profiles range from thin on the low end with muddy highs, to booming lows and punchy highs that cover up all the mids, it’s still more variety than most brands will give you without downloading their app.

Close

In the most balanced sound profile, the JLab Studio Pro ANC headphones are nothing to write home about. The bass is thumpy and prone to make the thin mids and highs muddied up, and harder to hear. It’s not an unusable listening experience, or even to the point of being unpleasant. Plenty of mass-market earbuds and headphones have a sound profile like this because they’re catering to a massive demographic of people who enjoy loads of heavy bass.

Even though most of my music listening is done with wired cans, I still prefer using Bluetooth with the JLab Studio Pro ANC headphones. The big selling point for the wired mode is being able to plug directly into something like an airplane display without even having to turn them on, and just using them like standard headphones. Additionally, while none of the other controls work in wired mode, holding down the ANC button for two seconds will turn the noise cancelation on.

Software

There’s a refreshing lack of required apps in JLab’s lineup at the moment. While this means there’s no ability to set a custom EQ or change the controls around at all, that means there’s even less time between opening the box and using your device. It also means that if you purchased the Studio Pro ANCs for someone less tech-savvy, there’s less for them to do before they can start listening.

With no ability to change the controls after the fact, I appreciate how easy they are to intuit. As mentioned before, all the buttons are on the right ear cup, with the ANC button camouflaged as the JLab logo, and the others are tucked away on the rear. The top button of the oblong rocker button will do volume up on any number of short presses and skip forward on a long press, with the lower button achieving volume down and skipping back with the same commands.

Below both of them is the closest the Studio Pro ANCs have to a multi-function button. Play/pause as well as answering and ending calls is a short press, while holding for one second rejects a call, holding for two seconds will turn the power on or off, and two short presses will bring up your assistant.

The ANC button disguised as the JLab logo will cycle through the “Be Aware” transparency mode, as well as ANC high/low/off on a single press. To cycle through JLab’s EQ profiles, the volume up and down buttons need to be held down for three seconds. This is the least intuitive of all the controls, but I can’t knock any real points off for that since it’s the setting you’d least want to accidentally change, and it’s also laid out very clearly in the single-page directions.

Battery life and charging time

On a single charge, depending on ANC usage, The JLab Studio Pro ANC headphones pull a solid mid to high 40 hours of playback. Even with all-day usage, this is enough to get through the better part of a work week without even thinking about charging, though I still think they’re not comfortable enough to justify a full 8-hour shift of usage. From dead, they charge to 100% in a bit over 100 minutes and go from 50 to 100 in under an hour.

Competition

In price and reputation, one of JLab’s most comparable competitors is Skullcandy, with its Hesh ANC headphones. They win out in fitment, with ear cups that have more swivel to them, and in comfort with much thicker headband padding. While it isn’t by a country mile, Skullcandy’s Hesh ANC headphones do cost more with a $135 sticker price, though they’ve been known to go on sale for $100 every now and again. If we’re counting sale prices though, the JLab Studio Pro ANCs have dipped down to as little as $60 in the past, which is practically a steal in comparison.

Should you buy them?

While they’re far from Hi-Fi, I must admit that the JLab Studio Pro ANC headphones are better than I expected at this price tag. The ear cushions are legitimately some of the softest I’ve felt, the sound quality beats some comparable budget Bluetooth headphones I’ve tried – even though that’s not saying much – but the fit and finish are honestly surprisingly good. They may be affordable, but the Studio Pro ANCs don’t feel cheap.