When I use the Jbuds Mini, I’m reminded of a scene from the movie Moneyball. A recently acquired player learns that, unlike other teams around the league, the Oakland A’s make players pay for soda in the locker room. When he asks management about it, he’s informed that the team likes to keep the money on the field — giving them the best chance to win.

Similarly, JLabs included only what was absolutely necessary on the JBuds Mini to provide the core elements of good earbuds — sound quality and battery life. And when you consider the price, the result is impressive.

JLab JBuds Mini Impressive battery in a compact form factor The JLab JBuds Mini is one of the smallest budget wireless earbuds on the market with an attractive $40 sticker price. The size makes them pocketable and convenient to use, but JLab didn't cut corners in terms of software features. You get Bluetooth v5.3 with multipoint support and a respectable five-hour playback time per charge on the earbuds. Battery Life 5.5 hours Microphones Yes Bluetooth 5.3 Price 40 IP Rating IP55 Driver Size 6mm Charging type USB-C Dimensions and weight (earbuds) 3.3g Dimensions and weight (case) 18.5g Noise Cancellation No Wired/Wireless Wireless Pros Great battery life

Decent sound quality

Small case size Cons Can shift easily in ear

No ANC

Not a lot of depth to the sound $40 at Amazon $40 at JLab

Price and availability

The JBuds Mini are available through JLabs and Amazon for $40 with five color options: hot pink, green, teal, sage, and black.

Design, hardware, and what’s in the box

It’s not until you pick up the Jbuds Mini that you appreciate how tiny they are. The charging case’s footprint is about the size of two American quarters. It could easily be confused for a keychain if you didn’t know any better. It’s also light — the entire package weighs 18.5g. Despite the weight, the magnetic clasp securing the charging case is solid and withstands vigorous shaking without opening up.

JLabs included a fabric loop with a ring attached, and I am confident enough to clip it onto my bag or keys without worrying about losing a bud. Along with the USB-C charging port and JLabs branding, the only other item on the case is an LED charging indicator. When the case is below 25%, the LED turns red, letting you know it’s time for a charge.

As expected, the buds are also featherlight, weighing 3.3g each. In addition, they carry an IP55 certification, which marks them as sweat and dustproof, so taking your JBuds to the gym shouldn’t be an issue. I would’ve liked a textured plastic or rubberized material on the buds, as it can be a struggle to maintain fit. While the JBuds Mini are light and comfortable, the smooth plastic causes them to slide around easily. I didn’t have a problem with buds falling out, but I did lose the seal easily, and as we’ll discuss later, that’s important for sound quality.

Rounding out the unboxing experience, you’ll find additional ear tips to help you find the best fit and a rather short USB-C to USB-C charging cable.

Audio and transparency

Based on their price and size, I expected the sound from the JBuds Mini to be tinny and hollow. However, when I hit play for the first time, I was pleasantly surprised at the amount of bass the 6mm drivers can produce. Nothing will blow your eardrums out, but it’s thumpy enough to keep the beats moving. I also expected the highs and mids to be muddled, with the JBuds Mini acting as Kirby, sucking up every instrument in their path.

Yet again, I was proven wrong, as every song I listened to maintained enough detail to be enjoyable. I am the first to admit my taste in music isn’t the norm, but Amy Grant and Britney Spears sounded fantastic on the JBuds. Volume isn’t an issue either, as I didn’t notice distortion when I cranked them up.

I don’t want there to be any confusion. The JBuds Mini don’t have the nuance of a set of Sennheisers, nor do they create the concert hall depth of a pair of Sonys, but you’re paying a fraction of the price. So while they may not be your audiophile buds, they’re good enough for your early morning run. If you’re going to be active and don’t want to worry about taking out another mortgage to pay for more lost AirPods, they’re a great choice to live on your keychain for when needed.

Because the JBuds Mini lack active noise cancellation, getting a proper earbud fit is even more important to get the best sound. I recommend taking the extra time to see which set of ear tips fits best. When seated securely, you’ll get a decent experience, but you need a good seal against your ear to benefit.

Although there isn’t ANC, JLabs has something called Be Aware mode that allows you to hear more outside sounds — essentially a transparency mode. It worked well enough, but I only noticed a slight difference in outside noise, even with the setting cranked all the way up. It’s better than nothing, but I would still look both ways before crossing the street.

The microphones are clear for voice calls and feature some noise cancellation, but on a noisy street, sounds will get through.

App and features

Controls for the JBuds Mini are handled by the JLabs app. It’s available for both Android and iOS and works well. The buds are Google Fast Pair compatible, so setup was quick and easy. Bluetooth 5.3 on the JBuds Mini also allows for multi-point pairing if you want to link your buds to two devices without having to unpair and pair every time.

Once paired, the app will recognize your new purchase and give you a few customizations. In the app, you can turn on the Be Aware transparency mode and adjust a slider for how much sound you’d like to let through.

You’ll also find an equalizer on the app with four presets. While the default tuning isn’t bad, I highly recommend switching to the bass-heavy setting. It will help bring the JBuds Mini alive and make your listening experience more enjoyable. If you have a different preference, it’s welcome that you can customize your EQ. In addition, you’ll find a quick toggle between music and movie mode, making dialogue easier to understand.

Navigation is handled through a series of touch controls on the buds. I found them responsive and easy to use. JLabs includes a cheat sheet in the quick start guide of the different functions linked to multiple taps. If you aren’t happy with the default options, you can rearrange what each tap does, including a tap to call up Google Assistant or Siri.

If you’re afraid of accidentally turning the volume too high, the JLabs app has a safe hearing setting that limits the decibel amount. Overall, it’s a decent set of features that all enhance your experience.

Battery and charging

JLabs claims the JBuds Mini can last for 5.5 hours on a single charge, with over 20 hours available, counting recharging with the case. Usually, companies will overstate battery claims, having tested their products under ideal circumstances, but I was able to get almost exactly 5.5 hours out of the JBuds Mini. No ANC certainly helps with battery life, but it’s good to know they will make it through my day.

If you run a little low, fifteen minutes in the case will provide you with an extra hour of listening time to get you through the rest of your workout or long bus ride.

Competition

The Soundcore Anker Life P2i wireless earbuds are strong competition for the JBuds Mini. They feature larger 10mm drivers and longer battery life — all for the same $40 price tag. You sacrifice Bluetooth 5.3, but the other benefits might be worth it. If you’re in the market for small earbuds, the P2is are worth a look and might be your choice over the JBuds Mini.

If you want to stay in the same price range but aren’t married to mini-earbuds, the OnePlus Nord Buds still provide an affordable option with good quality. You’ll pick up features like ANC, better battery life, and harder-hitting bass while staying at the $40 price point.

Should you buy them?

I like the JBuds Mini for what they are. You might see the 8 out of 10 on this review, but that’s based on the value they provide. If these earbuds were $80 or even $60, my rating would be a 5. But if you’re looking for good earbuds to take to the gym and work without worrying, the JBuds Mini are a great choice.

JLabs did what it needed to do by focusing on good enough sound quality and decent battery life to justify the $40 you’ll spend on the JBuds Mini.