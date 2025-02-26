JLab Go Air Sport $13 $30 Save $17 Need a good pair of sports earbuds for cheap? The JLab Go Air Sport are going to be right up your alley. You get good sound, a secure and comfortable fit, durability against dust and moisture, along with a price that can't be beat. $13 at Amazon

There are plenty of cheap earbuds to choose from in 2025, but we doubt any of them come close to this pair when it comes to price and features. The JLab Go Air Sport earbuds are usually priced at $30, which is already pretty good, but this recent deal from Amazon manages to knock them down to just $13. This is the lowest price we've seen on these earbuds, so grab them while you still can.

What's great about the JLab Go Air Sport earbuds?

The JLab Go Air Sport earbuds deliver good sound, a sturdy and comfortable fit, along with long battery life. Furthermore, you also get great durability here, with protection from sweat and dust thanks to its IP55 rating. They're lightweight, which makes them perfect for runs and workouts, and they also stay securely in your ears during these activities thanks to the included ear hooks.

For the most part, folks are going to use these as a pair, but if you don't want to, you can also use just a single earbud to enjoy your music as well. There are also touch controls on the unit to make it easier to control your music and you will have the option to choose between a few different EQ settings as well.

When it comes to battery life, you can get up to eight hours of use and an additional 24 hours from the included charging case. Of course, you can also use these earbuds for calls, with the brand promising excellent clarity thanks to the noise-canceling MEMS microphones. For the most part, you really can't ask for much more at this price.

Sure, there are other cheap wireless earbuds out there, but most of them will cost over $50. These JLab Go Air Sport earbuds are now just $13, which is really hard to beat. You can even pick up a few, just in case you happen to lose a pair, you can always just grab another without worrying about the cost. Just be sure to clip the coupon before check out to save.